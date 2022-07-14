Hilltop Hoods, Hot Dub Time Machine Lead Handpicked Festival 2022 Lineup

Boutique, regional South Australian festival Handpicked is set to return after a two-year hiatus, taking over Lake Breeze Winery in Langhorne Creek on Saturday, 12th November. Leading the lineup is Adelaide’s own hip-hop kings Hilltop Hoods, fresh from releasing Eamon collaboration ‘Show Business’ earlier this year.

Meanwhile, closing out the festival will be time-travelling DJ Hot Dub Time Machine. “Hot Dub Time Machine is synonymous with celebrating – his show has become notorious as an explosive celebration of music,” says organiser Kate Cooper. “Getting down amongst the vines will be a most epic way to close the night at Handpicked.”

This Year’s Handpicked Lineup Also Features Middle Kids, The Rubens and More

[embedded content]

Elsewhere on this year’s Handpicked lineup are Middle Kids, The Rubens, Wafia, Babe Rainbow, The Dreggs and Steph Strings, making for a fairly genre-diverse mix for festivalgoers. Outside of the music, Handpicked will also showcase Lake Breeze’s wines, food trucks serving up local produce and more.

Pre-sale tickets for this year’s Handpicked Festival are available here, including both general admission as well as camping tickets for those wishing to party into the night.

Further reading

Hilltop Hoods Return With New Single ‘Show Business’

Middle Kids On New Album ‘Today We’re the Greatest’: “This Totally Expresses Who We Are, And Where We Are”

“It’s Our Purpose”: The Rubens On The Joys Of Playing Shows Again