Hilltop Hoods’ New Single Provides A Collaborator Reunion

Hilltop Hoods have reunited with ‘1955’ collaborators Montaigne and Tom Thum on a brand new single, ‘A Whole Day’s Night’.

The new single, out now, follows on from the Hoods’ collab with Eamon – ‘Show Business’ – earlier this year. It also comes as the Adelaide group kicks their national arena tour into high gear, with Brisbane up next this weekend (Saturday 27th August). When it comes to ‘A Whole Day’s Night’, Hilltop Hoods have taken a reflective stance, using the track as a way of responding to their 2006 track, ‘What A Great Night’.

Hilltop Hoods – ‘A Whole Day’s Night (ft. Montaigne, Tom Thum)’

For fans of ‘1955’, this new track from Hilltop Hoods is likely going to strike a favourable chord. The timeless feel of ‘A Whole Day’s Night’ feels warm and familiar, with Montaigne and Tom Thum’s presence bolstered by the added production flavour courtesy of One Above.

“It’s a reflection on how we look at the same situation [‘What A Great Night’] 15 years later. How what we considered a celebration back in the day, could be considered a regret in the present.” the Hoods have said of the new single.

“The song had a real ‘1955’ feel to it, so we decided to get the lineup of Hoods, Montaigne, Tom Thum and One Above back together. And it feels like we found that same chemistry again.”

When ‘1955’ was released back in 2016 from the Hoods’ Drinking From The Sun album, the track landed so impressively that it still stands up as one of the group’s most successful releases to date. Peaking at #2 on the ARIA Charts, ‘1955’ has been certified 9x Platinum and came in at #4 on the triple j Hottest 100 of 2016.

“One of my creative resolutions for this year was to collaborate with my friends more so it is good timing that Suffa asked if I wanted to be on another Hoods track!” Montaigne has said of reconnecting with the Hoods.

“Very grateful to share light from their star once again, and to be able to contribute my voice again. It feels like documenting a friendship as well as who we are as artists so many years later.”

Hilltop Hoods’ Australian tour continues through into September, with remaining dates selling fast.

Hilltop Hoods ‘Show Business’ Australian Tour 2022

Saturday 27th August – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 3rd September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (SELLING FAST)

Saturday 10th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 17th September – RAC Arena, Perth (SELLING FAST)

Saturday 24th September – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide (SOLD OUT)

Tickets and further information are available via hilltophoods.com.