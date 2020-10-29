Hilton Again Increases Flexibility and Value for Hilton Honors Members with New Program Extensions and Ability to Achieve Status Faster

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — During this challenging time for travelers, Hilton remains committed to providing maximum flexibility and value to its more than 108 million Hilton Honors members and guests around the world – from status and Points extensions to more contactless experiences through the award-winning Hilton Honors app – to ensure the safest and most enjoyable travel possible.



Millennium Hilton Seoul

Today, Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program of Hilton’s world-class portfolio of 18 brands, has implemented several new program adjustments to 2020 and 2021 policies, including:

Extending Points Expiration so that no Points will expire until December 31, 2021 .

so that no Points will expire until . Reducing Status Qualification Requirements by 50 percent across all tiers, including stays, nights and Base Points in 2021, to allow members to achieve status in half the time. For example, this means to earn Gold status, a member must complete 20 nights, 10 stays or 37,500 Points instead of 40 nights, 20 stays or 75,000 points. And, as previously announced, all 2020 nights will automatically roll over to the 2021 calendar year to help Hilton Honors members upgrade their tier status even faster.

across all tiers, including stays, nights and Base Points in 2021, to allow members to achieve status in half the time. For example, this means to earn Gold status, a member must complete 20 nights, 10 stays or 37,500 Points instead of 40 nights, 20 stays or 75,000 points. And, as previously announced, all 2020 nights will automatically roll over to the 2021 calendar year to help Hilton Honors members upgrade their tier status even faster. Lowering Milestone Bonus Night Threshold to begin at 20 nights in 2021 (was previously 40 nights) to align with new Gold status qualification and allow members to earn rewards faster. Gold members will earn 10,000 Bonus Points for 20 nights stayed and will continue earning the additional 10,000 Bonus Points every 10 nights above that level in a calendar year. At 60 nights, a member would still earn the additional Milestone Bonus of 30,000 Bonus Points.

to begin at 20 nights in 2021 (was previously 40 nights) to align with new Gold status qualification and allow members to earn rewards faster. Gold members will earn 10,000 Bonus Points for 20 nights stayed and will continue earning the additional 10,000 Bonus Points every 10 nights above that level in a calendar year. At 60 nights, a member would still earn the additional Milestone Bonus of 30,000 Bonus Points. Extending Status to March 31, 2022 for Silver, Gold and Diamond members that were set to downgrade in 2020 or 2021. This means members can keep their status longer and continue to enjoy their benefits.

for Silver, Gold and Diamond members that were set to downgrade in 2020 or 2021. This means members can keep their status longer and continue to enjoy their benefits. Reducing Gifting Status Night Threshold to the new Diamond status night qualification. Diamond members who stay 30 nights in 2021 will be able to gift Gold status (was previously 60 nights) or 60 nights to upgrade the gift to Diamond status (was previously 100 nights).

“As we near the end of 2020, we know travelers are looking ahead to what next year holds, which is why we want to continue supporting our loyal Hilton Honors members when they are ready to make new travel memories again,” said Mark Weinstein, senior vice president and global head, marketing & loyalty. “So, we are pleased to announce these industry-leading adjustments to our Hilton Honors policies to not only let our members know we have them covered, but also provide our guests with even more flexibility.”

Additionally, Hilton offers greater flexibility and more opportunities for members to use their Points outside of redemption for stays. Throughout the year, Hilton Honors members can redeem their Points for a range of exciting experiences through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform. This specially curated collection of experiences ranges from savoring premium sushi made with seasonal seafood, learning the art of crafting cocktails from an expert mixologist, to relaxing with an immersive spa treatment session.

Great Ways to Earn & Redeem Hilton Honors Points

Hilton Honors continues to offer meaningful ways for members to earn and redeem Points in their everyday lives. In addition to redeeming Points on hotel stays, charitable contributions and various partners, for a limited time, members can:

Earn Double Bonus Points and Double Night Credits when they enroll in the Double Rewards promotion and complete a stay by the end of the year meaning every night a member stays counts twice towards earning the next tier status, plus, even more Points to use toward a future hotel stay.

when they enroll in the Double Rewards promotion and complete a stay by the end of the year meaning every night a member stays counts twice towards earning the next tier status, plus, even more Points to use toward a future hotel stay. Buy Points* through the Purchase Page by the end of the year to receive a 100 percent bonus, meaning purchase 10,000 Points, receive an additional 10,000 Points.

by the end of the year to receive a 100 percent bonus, meaning purchase 10,000 Points, receive an additional 10,000 Points. Earn Double Event Planner Points with the Hilton EventReady Flexible Offer . As an extension to Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, this flexible offer applies to events booked through December 31, 2020 , for meetings or events occurring now through May 31, 2021 . Members in the Event Planner Program can now receive double Hilton Honors Points (2 Points per eligible $1 spent) in addition to extended flexibility allowing meetings and events to cancel without penalty up to eight days in advance of arrival.

For the latest information on Hilton Honors program adjustments, booking and reservations, travel safety and more, visit covid.hilton.com/#honors. To join Hilton Honors, enroll for free at HiltonHonors.com.

*Minimum purchase required

