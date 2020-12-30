Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center Is Now Open

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hilton today announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, a complex property with Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. As the largest accommodation inventory Hilton Garden Inn in Greater China, the 407-room hotel is conveniently located in the exhibition new city area of Bao’an district, Shenzhen, close to Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, the largest comprehensive convention and exhibition center in the Asia Pacific, which is within walking distance.



Exterior Rendering

“As the second Hilton Garden Inn property in Shenzhen, we are eager to showcase the brand’s spacious accommodations and warm service,” said Qian Jin, area president for Greater China and Mongolia, Hilton. “With the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, Hilton will not only bring new support and rejuvenates the region’s tourism sector of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, but will also demonstrate Hilton’s commitment to sustainable development in Greater China.”

Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center provides an abundance of amenities to elevate the guest experience, including comfortable bedding with 50-inch LED TVs, walk-in showers, mini-refrigerators and generous work spaces with ergonomic chairs. Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi access is available throughout the hotel and guests can enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym and a self-service laundromat. In response to evolving consumer expectations during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center has launched the Hilton CleanStay Program. In a first for the hospitality business, Hilton has partnered with RB, makers of Lysol® and Dettol®, to help deliver an even safer stay for guests. Building on the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton properties, the CleanStay Program focuses on a new level of cleanliness visible to guests throughout their entire stay.



Guestroom Rendering

With five flexible meeting rooms boasting natural lighting and state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center is well-equipped to meet the needs of guests looking to conduct formal business meetings or host social events. Meanwhile, Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center has also launched Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, an industry-leading cleaning and service program developed specifically for meeting and event upgrading needs, which will improve the safety of meetings and events and further enhance the guests’ event experience. Hilton will designate dedicated team members to practice hospitality, fully support the guests of the conference and event experience, and strive to provide event organizers and participants to exceed expectations throughout the service.

Guests can dine on-property at Garden Grille, the hotel’s all day dining restaurant which offers a sumptuous breakfast buffet, as well as an ala-carte menu and in-room dining service. Noodle bar, Mian Tan, services authentic local noodle dishes. Also, enjoy Garden Bar is a stylish lobby lounge where guests can meet and relax over drinks and light bites. The intimate environment and ambience of the connecting Garden Grille and Garden Bar provides guests perfect venue for private party or gathering. Guests can also pick up snacks or a quick meal at The Shop, which is open 24/7.

At Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, we will fulfill the brand promise to serve, smile, learn and brighten your day. Our promise of Brighthearted Hospitality is guaranteed as we continue our commitment to ensure our guests heartfelt experience’s every stay, from the first “hello” to the cheery “goodbye”.

Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night – up to a maximum of 3,000 Hilton Honors Points from now until June 30, 2021 when booking directly with Hilton.

Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center is located 18 kilometers away from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit Shenzhenhiltongardeninn.com or call (86 755) 2975 9999.

