Hilton Hotels across Malaysia Weaves Wellness into MICE Agenda

Delegates can now customize their MICE events by selecting and incorporating various wellness elements into their programs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hilton hotels across Malaysia are taking a progressive approach to MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events) by introducing a thoughtfully curated program and a customizable selection of wellness components interwoven into Hilton’s Meet with Purpose program, the global hospitality company’s signature MICE programme built to help clients create meaningful change in both the attendee experience and within the communities they visit.



“As one of the largest hotel companies in the world, Hilton recognizes its responsibility to protect the planet and the communities it serves around the world. Hilton has always provided reliable and friendly service, tailored to each guest’s preferences. Now, we are taking it a step further by prioritizing holistic wellness and fostering deeper connections through in-person meetings. With travel rebounding, our hotels in Malaysia can help guests experience our renowned hospitality while staying well both physically and emotionally. Hilton remains steadfast in our mission to enhance connections and well-being,” said Richard Myerscough – Vice President Sales APAC.

Led by experienced certified trainers and corporate wellness specialists, delegates can experience the power of mindfulness through guided meditation and yoga sessions to start their mornings centered and focused. The customizable wellness program goes beyond physical activities and includes immersive experiences, breathwork techniques and transformative sound bath sessions. Additionally, these wellness components extend to food sustainability with solutions that minimizes waste through portion control, local sourcing, pre-plated salads, and central water stations with reusable containers.

The expansion of wellness offerings not only enhances the well-being of guests but also provides meeting organizers with the opportunity to choose carbon-neutral meetings. This is achieved by employing a range of impactful measures, including meticulous carbon footprint measurements, implementing comprehensive waste management strategies during meetings, offering sustainable menu options, and engaging in carbon offsetting initiatives. By integrating these practices seamlessly, we empower organizers to host environmentally conscious meetings that align with their sustainability goals.

In 2009, Hilton introduced LightStay a comprehensive sustainability measurement system and performance improvement platform designed for corporate travel planners to measure their organization’s environmental footprint and provide them confidence that they will leave the destination a better place for having been there.

Since its launch in 2009, LightStay has helped Hilton achieve a 49% reduction in carbon emissions intensity, a 39% reduction in water consumption, and a 70% reduction in landfilled waste. LightStay also features a Meeting Impact Calculator, which communicates metrics such as energy use, water use, and waste diversion to meeting attendees.

As wellness and sustainability continue to grow increasingly vital, Hilton properties in Malaysia are proud to be at the forefront of the evolving hospitality landscape, shaping the future of travel with purpose and setting new standards in guest satisfaction and well-being.

Enhance MICE experience with Hilton’s wellness elements, now available as an additional component in all MICE packages at Hilton Hotels across Malaysia. For bookings and enquiries, please email KULHI_Hilton_NSO@hilton.com.