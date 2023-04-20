Hilton Malaysia and Malaysia Airlines Team Up to Offer Travelers a Culinary Adventure During Raya

Hilton Malaysia brings signature dishes to the Golden Lounge

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hilton Hotels Malaysia is excited to announce a special Raya collaboration with Malaysia Airlines’ Golden Lounges in KL International Airport from 20 April to 23 April 2023.



An array of traditional delicacies for travellers to savour this Raya

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Hilton hotels Malaysia will be serve signature dishes from its hotels across all states in Malaysia as part of the lounge’s ala carte menu offering. This unique collaboration will offer travellers a taste of Malaysia’s diverse culinary heritage while enjoying the picturesque views and unwinding before their flight.

This collaboration is part of the nationwide ‘Citarasa Serantau’ campaign by Hilton hotels in Malaysia. Inspired by Malaysia’s unique cultural tapestry and culinary heritage, this year’s theme calls for all foodies to explore the iconic flavors of Malaysia and beyond. Citarasa Serantau which means flavors or taste from the region, not only highlights local favorites but also dishes from our neighboring countries like Indonesia and Thailand. Malaysia stands out as the center of diversity in Asia and Citarasa Serantau at Hilton, is a testament to that.

“We are delighted to partner with Malaysia Airlines to bring a taste of Hilton’s hospitality to travelers at the Golden Lounge,” said Hilton’s Marketing and Communications Director, Eugene Oelofse. “Ramadan is a time for togetherness, and what better way to celebrate than by sharing the flavors of Malaysia with travelers from around the world.

The collaboration will showcase five festive signature dishes from several Hilton hotels in the Klang Valley. Travellers will have a chance to taste the signature chicken rendang from Makan Kitchen, Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Sup Merah Meletop from Vasco’s, Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Beef Ribs stew with Assam Sauce from Paya Serai, Hilton Petaling Jaya as well as desserts from Makan Kitchen at Doubletree by Hilton Shah Alam i-city and Doubletree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside.

For more information on Hilton (Malaysia) Ramadan and Raya offerings, visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com .