Hilton Ready to Welcome Guests during May Holiday

“Hilton expects that the demand for quality travel and family bonding – which were suppressed by the pandemic – will become a driving force of consumption during recovery,” said Qian Jin, Area President, Hilton Greater China & Mongolia.

Locally-oriented, short-distance trips will be the key trend for the May Labor Day Holiday, as some social distancing guidelines and restrictions on mass-gatherings remain in place. The importance of spending quality time with loved ones has been one of the biggest realizations for many consumers since the outbreak, and one of the biggest motivations for current and future travel plans. The upcoming May Holiday will provide the opportunity for some people to realize these plans, with appropriate COVID-19 safety measurements in place. While placing health and safety as its top priority, Hilton is offering packages for families, couples, and solo travelers, so that guests can enjoy quality time at some of Hilton’s most sought-after properties across China – including Waldorf Astoria Shanghai, Waldorf Astoria Beijing, Conrad Guangzhou, Conrad Hangzhou, Conrad Xiamen, Conrad Tonglu, and Conrad Sanya. Guests can also take the opportunity to enjoy popular authentic destinations with Hilton, such as Qiandao Lake, Dongqian Lake, Zhoushan, Xiamen, Dali, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Sanya, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. Family activities, room upgrades, afternoon tea, and more are highlighted through various different packages.

While providing leisurely escapes, special offers, and travel packages for guests during the five-day holiday, Hilton (NYSE:HLT) has prioritized hotel hygiene in preparation for welcoming guests.

With most hotels having resumed operations in China, Hilton continues to strengthen its assessment and management plan for hotels’ daily security protocols, as well as operations specifically implemented for the holiday season:

All employees of Hilton Group and its hotels are adhering to strict epidemic prevention measures;

Hilton continues to strengthen crisis response mechanisms at the group and hotel levels to ensure that all employees are aware of the emergency response process;

Hilton hotels have strictly implemented the anti-epidemic requirements of local governments, and conducted temperature, health code, and travel history registration checks for guests and employees entering the hotels;

Hilton has increased the frequency of cleaning in all public areas (including lobbies, elevators, door handles, public toilets, etc.) and adhered to the use of medical-grade disinfectants;

Hilton has implemented enhanced training and education for employees concerning hygiene; these efforts come not only through internal training, but through external speakers from professional cleaning companies who are providing scientific guidance to all staff.



In food safety, Hilton has adopted a mature FSAA (Food Safety Annual Audit) management system to track the source of ingredients, purchase channels, and even throughput within the hotel before cooking. Through various measures – including strict cleaning and disinfection, individual tableware provisions, contactless services, and the health monitoring of dining guests and food delivery personnel – Hilton ensures the safety of food and the dining environment so that guests can enjoy delicious meals with their minds at ease.

Qian Jin said, “The safety and well-being of our guests and team members remains our highest priority, and we continue to be diligent in our commitment to provide a clean, safe, and hospitable environment for all who enter our doors.”

