Hilton ushers in Mid-Autumn with a nationwide Lunar Reunion campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hilton Malaysia welcomes the mid-autumn festival with its national mooncake series, Lunar Reunion, featuring an indulgent array of traditional baked varieties of classic and modern flavours.

A celebration of craftsmanship and a festive centerpiece, this year’s national mooncake box design pays homage to the auspicious full moon. With this unity and wholeness in mind, this year’s box features its circular shape front and center, embossed in striking gold. Within, four individual cake boxes make up a full circle to represent the harmonious coming together of family members.

Jamie Mead, Senior Director of Operations, South East Asia says, “The gifting of mooncake, moon-gazing and the joyful feasting with family, mid-autumn is a splendid time where people are brought together to reunite. Let’s take this time to celebrate the lunar reunion within our own circles of loved ones, near and far.”

Make it a gift to behold with our medley of traditional baked mooncake flavours, including the classics Pure Lotus, White Lotus, Pandan Lotus, Red Bean, and Mixed Nuts. For those seeking a unique mid-autumn palate, a premium Mid-Autumn Moonrise selection featuring special snow skin flavours such as Musang King Durian, White Lotus Paste and Truffle Macadamia, Amaretto Lotus Paste with Blueberry Cheese Feuillantine are also available.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur (1 July – 10 Sep 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

Baked White Lotus Paste

Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes

Baked Green Tea Lotus

Baked White Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Black Sesame Lotus with Single Yolk

Traditional-Style Baked with Five Nuts

For more information, call us at +603 2264 2264, or shop online at

www.takeus-home.com/hilton-kl

DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur (12 July – 10 September 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

A choice of:

Baked White Lotus

Baked Chocolate Lotus

Baked Mixed Nut

Baked Red Bean Paste

Baked White Lotus with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Lotus with Single Yolk

Baked Green Tea Lotus with Single Yolk

Baked Sesame Lotus with Single Yolk

Baked Durian Lotus with Single Yolk

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur at +603 2172 7272, or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com/special-offers/mooncakes-at-hilton/

DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka (12 July – 10 September 2022)

Signature Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

A choice of:

Baked White Lotus Paste

Baked White Lotus with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flake

Baked Durian Lotus

Premium Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM160 nett

Baked Chocolate Lotus with Single Yolk

Baked Pumpkin Lotus with Single Yolk

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka at +606 222 3333, or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com/special-offers/mooncakes-at-hilton/

Hilton Kuching (12 July – 10 September 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

A choice of:

Baked White Lotus Paste

Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes

Baked Mung Bean with Single Yolk

Baked Green Tea with Melon Seed

For more information, call Hilton Kuching at +6082 223 888, or shop online at www.takeus-home.com/hilton-kuching .

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru (12 July – 10 September 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

A choice of:

Baked Pure Lotus with Single Yolk

Baked Black Sesame Lotus

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes

Baked Pandan with Single Yolk

Baked Yam Lotus

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru at +607 268 6868, or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com/special-offers/mooncakes-at-hilton/

Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur – South (12 July – 15 September 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

Fixed flavours:

Baked White Lotus Paste

Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes

For more information, call Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur – South at +603 2771 6888, order via WhatsApp at www.wa.link/fixbgr or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com/special-offers/mooncakes-at-hilton/

Hilton Garden Inn Puchong (12 July – 15 September 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

Fixed flavours:

Baked White Lotus Paste

Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes

For more information, call Hilton Garden Inn Puchong at +603 8084 1299, or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com/special-offers/mooncakes-at-hilton/

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City (12 July – 15 September 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

Fixed flavours:

Baked White Lotus Paste

Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City at +60 35650 0200, or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com/special-offers/mooncakes-at-hilton/

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort (12 July – 15 September 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

Fixed flavours:

Baked White Lotus Paste

Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort at +60 5684 3333, or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com/special-offers/mooncakes-at-hilton/

DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside (12 July – 15 September 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

Fixed flavours:

Baked White Lotus Paste

Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside at +603 8890 0000, or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com/special-offers/mooncakes-at-hilton/

Hilton Kota Kinabalu (12 July – 15 September 2022)

Traditional Baked Mooncakes Box Set (4 pieces) – RM158 nett

Fixed flavours:

Baked White Lotus Paste

Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk

Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes

For more information, call Hilton Kota Kinabalu at +6088 356 000, or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com/special-offers/mooncakes-at-hilton/

#MooncakesatHilton

About Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Towering 154 metres above street level with spectacular views of the Lake Gardens and city skyline, Hilton Kuala Lumpur delivers 5-star luxury in an unbeatable location – 28 minutes by direct high-speed train from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and 33 minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2). The hotel is also easily accessible from key shopping and entertainment districts, steps away from Nu Sentral, a 9-story shopping mall and to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in the city centre. Hilton Kuala Lumpur has received more than 100 awards since the hotel opened in 2004. Some highlights include World Travel Awards 2021 – Malaysia’s Leading Business Hotel and Malaysia’s Leading Conference Hotel, World Travel Awards 2019 & 2020 – Malaysia’s Leading Business Hotel, World Travel Awards 2019 – Malaysia’s Leading Hotel Suite and Malaysia’s Leading Conference Hotel, Going Places Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 – Best Hotels & Resorts, Haute Grandeur Excellence Award 2019 – Best City Hotel in Asia, Best Hotel Service in Malaysia, Best Signature Spa Treatment in Malaysia, World Luxury Spa Awards 2019 for the Spa & Gym at Hilton Kuala Lumpur – Best Luxury Beauty Spa (South East Asia), Best Luxury Day Spa (Malaysia). All 512 guest rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows for a panoramic view, large flat screen TVs, state-of-the-art modern amenities and technology with open concept bathrooms complete with LCD TV and rain shower. Ten outstanding choices for dining and entertainment from award winning fusion cuisine to our signature Chinese and Japanese restaurants, casual poolside dining with great café, bar and lounge options. With 16 lavish meeting rooms including a magnificent Grand Ballroom, mid-size Sentral Ballroom and a sophisticated multi-event leveL7even, our meetings, events and outside catering services are designed to meet every event needs.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over 100 years, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests’ evolving needs. With close to 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Begin your journey at www.hilton.com, and learn more by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/hhr or following Hilton Hotels & Resorts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising close to 7000 properties with over 1,061,686 rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2021 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its century-long history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 85 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT:

ALEXIS AU-YONG

National Marketing Office

Hilton (Malaysia)

+6012 324 2642

Alexis.Yong@hilton.com