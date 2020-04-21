“‘Himala’ fundraiser to feature Maja, Jodi, Nadine, Shaina as Elsa”

Maja Salvador, Jodi. Sta. Maria, Nadine Lustre, and Shaina Magdayao will give life to Nora Aunor’s iconic character Elsa in the ‘80s movie “Himala” for an online fundraiser that aims to raise money for film industry workers whose livelihoods were upe

Maja Salvador, Jodi. Sta. Maria, Nadine Lustre, and Shaina Magdayao will give life to Nora Aunor’s iconic character Elsa in the ‘80s movie “Himala” for an online fundraiser that aims to raise money for film industry workers whose livelihoods were upended by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The actresses are set to go live at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, for the “Gabi ng Himala: Mga Awit at Kwento,” led by multi-awarded storyteller Ricky Lee.

Aside from Nora and Ricky, the project will feature the special participation of “Himala’s” original makers Joel Lamangan and Charo Santos, as well as actors Piolo Pascual and Angelica Panganiban to play the characters of Orly and Nimi, respectively.

Tom Rodriguez, Raymond Bagatsing, and transgender star Iyah Mina will also participate to act out a few scenes.

“Walang gender, lahat pwedeng mag-monologue!” said Ricky, as he assured that all actors are given “artistic license” for the project.

“Malungkot ang panahon but how good na may silbi pa rin ang ‘Himala’ at this time, still resonant and resurrected always for a purpose. In a way, ‘yan ang himala,” he added.

The fundraiser will also involve singers Lea Salonga, Bituin Escalante, and Aicelle Santos, who will sing song numbers from “Himala: The Musical,” including, “Gawin Mo Akong Sining,” “Walang Himala,” and “Sapagkat Mahal Kita.”

According to Lee, their goal is to help 1,500 workers from the industry—from actors to utility staff—who may eventually lose their jobs after the lockdown is lifted on April 30.

Hosted by Ryan Agoncillo and Bianca Gonzalez, the “Himala” fundraiser,” organized by the Directors Guild of the Philippines, Lupon ng Pilipinong Sinematograpo, and Ricky Lee Film Scriptwriting Workshop, will be available for streaming on the Facebook pages of Lockdown Cinema Club, Star Cinema, and ABS-CBN Film Restoration.