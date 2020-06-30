Himalaya Airlines signed Strategic Cooperation MOU with Huawei Cloud

KATHMANDU, Nepal, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Himalaya Airlines and Huawei Cloud signed a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding in Huawei Technologies Nepal’s office located in Lalitpur on June 28, 2020. Mr. Zhou Enyong, CEO of Himalaya Airlines and Mr. Deng Shuigen, CEO of Huawei Technologies Nepal signed the MOU. Mr. Zhang Fan, Commercial Counselor of Chinese Embassy in Nepal, Mr. Wang Ping, Deputy Director General – Department of Commerce of Tibet Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China, Mr. Zhou Danjin, president of Huawei Asian Pacific Region Cloud & AI Business and other representatives of Enterprises in Nepal participated in the event as witnesses by using Huawei online video conference system.

According to Himalaya Airlines, they are very glad to choose Huawei, the global leading ICT solution providers, which has rich experience in digital transformation of various industries around the world as the partner and build up the strategic cooperation relationship between each other. Himalaya Airlines is in key phase of digital transformation. By establishing strategic partnerships with Huawei and cooperating with its partners in the ecosystem, Himalaya Airlines will accelerate their digital transformation and push the company to a new stage of rapid development and work closely together with Huawei local team in Nepal to contribute in Nepal civil aviation industry with advanced digital technology.

Representative from Huawei stated that, Huawei’s cloud and AI technology will help the Himalaya Airlines to digitalize management & financial system as well as improving internal efficiency. With dedication of both Huawei Cloud service team and Huawei Nepal local support team, the digital transformation of Himalaya Airlines will be improved and the company will be more competitive in Nepal market.

Huawei will provide cloud services to Himalaya Airlines as the initial part of two companies` strategic cooperation. Till today, HUAWEI CLOUD offers more than 200 cloud services with more than 190 specific industry solution from financial services, E-commerce, Logistic, healthcare, education and etc.

From the recent studies of Nepal’s Enterprise IT Services, it is shown that 74% of 11 industries (media, entertainment, airlines, general retail, ecommerce, and etc.) have chosen cloud service as the tool to digitalize their IT service to reduce high equipment investment, avoid complicated maintenance and ensure service reliability. To ensure digital transformation’s consultation and delivery services made available in Nepal market, on January 2020 Huawei Nepal office has established a Cloud & AI local team which provide related services dedicatedly only for local government, enterprises and carriers.

