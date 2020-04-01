“‘Hinahamon kita’: Here’s what triggered Nikko Natividad to challenge DJ Loonyo”

Nikko Natividad challenges DJ Loonyo after catching his wife watching the latter’s videos online.

If there’s an Ivana Alawi who is making boys fascinated with her sexiness and beauty, then there’s DJ Loonyo who is making girls swoon with his dancing covers and looks.

Both of them, though, have a common denominator: unintentionally making the partners of their fans feel jealous over the attention they are getting from them. And Hashtags member Nikko Natividad, for one, is no exception to feeling that way.

Nikko pointed out the difference between watching the videos of Loonyo — who has become an online sensation with his dance covers — with Ivana Alawi who has been often characterized as a sex symbol among men.

Sharing a photo of his wife Cielo doing the dishes and watching DJ Loonyo’s videos at the same time, he wrote: “’Pag video ni Ivana Alawi pinapanood namen nagagalit kayo. Pero pag kayo nag dadance marathon kay dj loonyo bawal kame magalit kasi dahilan nyo galing kasi sumayaw. Wow nasan po ang hustisya.”

Pag video ni ivana alawi pinapanood namen nagagalit kayo. Pero pag kayo nag dadance marathon kay dj loonyo bawal kame magalit kasi dahilan nyo galing kasi sumayaw.

WOW NASAN PO ANG HUSTISYA😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/1VcvzSHNxx — Nikko Natividad (@Hashtag_nikko13) March 31, 2020

The Hashtags member then challenged DJ Loonyo to a general cleaning with a twist.

“Girls ‘di man ako hot sumayaw, magaling naman ako mag linis ng bahay. @djloonyo

hinahamon kita! General cleaning tayo!”

Girls di man ako hot sumayaw. Magaling naman ako mag linis ng bahay. Diba @cielo_0227 🤨🤨@djloonyo hinahamon kita!! General cleaning tayo!! pic.twitter.com/qux2m6adGi — Nikko Natividad (@Hashtag_nikko13) March 31, 2020

A few minutes later, Natividad posted a video of himself doing house chores while dancing to Jennifer Lopez’s “Hold You Down.” He called himself Djcleaners.

“Endangered na ang mga kagaya ko. Djcleaners in the house. Girls ‘wag kayo mahiya mag sana oil,” he wrote.