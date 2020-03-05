“‘Hindi ako nagagalit’: Marcelito Pomoy says he has no grudge over outcome of stint on ‘AGT’”

Marcelito Pomoy also asks his fans to appreciate what he has achieved in the competition.

Despite fans claiming that his stint on America’s Got Talent: The Champions was politicized, Marcelito Pomoy could only utter great words about the show.

In an interview with PUSH , Pomoy shared how his life changed after joining the U.S. competition where he placed third runner-up.

“Sobrang malaking pagbabago. Kasi sa Pilipinas Got Talent, iba ‘yung approach ng Pilipino. Well, itong sa America’s Got Talent, hindi lang Pilipino mga nanonood at nag-aapproach kundi taga-ibang lahi din. Sobrang laking pagbabago,” he said.

While he fully understands the sentiments of his fans, the 35-year-old singer said that he has already accepted the results of the competition.

“Hindi ako nagagalit. Kung ano man ang narating ko, kung ano man ang resulta nu’n, malaking achievement na sa akin ‘yun. Hindi lang kasi ako sa Pilipinas nakilala kundi sa buong mundo. Pinakita ko lang kung ano’ng talento meron ako. At least shine-share ko ‘yun sa buong mundo,” he said.

Admitting that he initially felt disappointed over the turnout of votes, he asked his fans to appreciate what he has achieved in the competition instead.

“Well, kahit naman ako. Kahit sino naman madidisappoint talaga sa mga nangyari. But kung ano man ang mga nangyari, ‘wag na silang ma-disappoint kasi hindi naman natin hawak ‘yung show. Hindi naman natin hawak ‘yung mga bumoto na mga superfans or kung sino man ‘yan,” he stated.

He went on: “Ang atin na lang, nakatungtong tayo sa The Champions Edition. Hindi lang sa semi-finals, sa grand finals kundi naka-top four pa. So malaking achievement na po para sa akin ‘yun at sa lahat ng mga nanonood at nakita ‘yung video sa finals, so maraming salamat sa walang sawang pagsuporta at paniwala sa aking talento.”

Meanwhile, Pomoy shared that he is scheduled to go on a tour in the coming months.

“Sa susunod na mga months kasi Asia and then mag-du-Dubai kami, Australia, mag-Canada at US tour. More than two months mga ganyan,” he shared.

Revealing that a new single is also in the works, he teased: “May single pero hindi pa ipinalapalabas. Mag-rerecord pa ako.”