“‘Hindi mo kailangang maging ibang tao para mahalin ka ng isang tao’: Kiray Celis looks back on past relationship, shares realizations”

Kiray Celis on Sunday, July 12, took to social media to look back on her relationship with a former boyfriend who had cheated on her and how it changed her perspective on love.

In an Instagram post, the former child star shared her realizations from her past relationship, saying she learned how to embrace and value herself more after she and unnamed ex parted ways.

She wrote: “Sa tagal namin ng ex ko.. naisip ko.. hindi pala ako naging ako.. Nabuo yung bagong ako kasi yun yung gusto niya maging ako.

“Dapat ganito. Dapat ganyan. Bawal yan. Bawal dito. Hindi pwede pumunta dito. Hindi pwedeng gawin. Wag ka makipagusap dun. Wag ganyan.

“Nagkaroon ng bagong ako sa mga salita nayan.. Pero nung nakilala ko yung tamang tao, bigla kong napagtanto… NA HINDI MO KAILANGANG MAGING IBANG TAO PARA MAHALIN KA NG ISANG TAO. KAILANGAN MONG MAGING SARILI MO. KAILANGAN MONG MAGPAKA TOTOO. PARA MAKITA MO YUNG HALAGA MO. AT MAHALIN KA NG IBANG TAO.”

Kiray, 24, said she was lucky that her new boyfriend Stephen Estopia, with whom she has been in a relationship for nearly six months, went through the same thing.

“Niloko man kami ng mga tao sa nakaraan namin, Pero at least natuto kami. Mas lumakas kami. May tumapang kami,” she said.

“Sabi nga ng nabasa ko na quote, ‘When you get what you want, that’s God’s direction. When you don’t get what you want’s that’s God’s protection.’” she added.

She also clarified that she and her boyfriend no longer harbor ill feelings for their former partners.

“Natapawad na namin kayo. Kasi kung hindi dahil sa inyo, hindi namin makikilala ang isa’t isa. Ng dahil sa mga panloloko niyo, naging tulay pa.. PARA KAMI AY SUMAYA! Hihihihi!” she wrote.

“Kaya sa mga bitter parin sa ex nila, tanggalin mo yan.. hindi maganda yan! hindi darating sa ‘yo yung taong para sayo kung hanggang ngayon, nagiistalk ka pa rin. Kung hanggang ngayon naninira kapa rin. Kung hanggang ngayon pinaniniwalaan mo parin yung sarili mong kwento para mapaniwala lahat tao, lalong lalo na sarili mo. Tutal ikaw NAGLOKO. DESERVE MO YAN NO!” she added.

In a series of Twitter posts last June, Kiray said it was because of their failed relationships that she and Stephen felt they were meant for each other.

Nung nagkakilala kami, parehas kaming wasak. Ako pinagpalit. Siya niloko ng paulit ulit. ‘A THREAD’ pic.twitter.com/bT0Mc495CA — Johanna Kiray Celis (@kiraycelis) June 23, 2020

Kiray first made public her relationship with Stephen last year.