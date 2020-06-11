“‘Hindi naging madali’: Andi Eigenmann shares adjustment upon moving to Siargao island”

Andi Eigenmann opens up about her island life.

Andi Eigenmann has taken the internet by storm over the past couple of days because of her simple way of living on the island of Siargao.

But what people don’t know is that things didn’t come easy for her. In fact, it has become a challenge for her in the beginning.

In an episode of VIVA TV’s Ano’ng Ganap? hosted by Phoemela Baranda, Andi, who has been residing in Siargao for almost two years now, shared that she had to make adjustments during her first few months on the island.

“I’ve been living here for almost two years now and at the beginning even if ayun nga pangarap ko, pinagarap ko, hindi na siya naging madali. I still had to adjust some ways especially I didn’t have a family here, I don’t have my mom or any of my siblings and best friends Minsan-minsan lang naman silang nakakapunta dito so in that sense naging mahirap siya,” she said.

Then again, she feels thankful to have someone like her partner Philmar Alipayo who helped her cope with the culture shock and adapt to the island’s way of living.

“But I’m so thankful that I have Philmar. I didn’t move here by myself. So ‘yung culture by myself. So ‘yung culture shock kahit papaano nu’ng simula, si Philmar natulungan niya ako na makapag-adapt. And besides, I really enjoy their way of life here. So ayun I feel like bagay naman ako,” she stated.

The 29-year-old celebrity, who has since started her own vlog with Alipayo called Happy Islanders, also shared why she decided to start a channel solely dedicated to showcasing the beauty of Siargao.

“We think like because we live in such a beautiful place and you know, he’s an amazing surfer, it’s nice to take videos and you know, share it to the world via YouTube channel. Pero ‘yung ginawa ko nu’ng ginawa namin ‘yung first vlog namin – nu’ng pinost ko siya — for fun lang talaga siya. As in practice lang. And it worked. Tapos siyempre na-iinspire kami kasi nakakatuwa naman na people want to see and you know, more about our us through our vlogs so we made more,” she said.

According to Andi, she hopes to do more vlogs in the future — promoting the surfing culture of Siargao and farming on the island, among others.

“We plan to make even more fun vlogs. We want to share even more of our life and what we do. We also plan to showing more of the things that we love as well like Philmar’s surf videos like ‘yung spear fishing. We want to do videos on that. Hopefully, ‘pag nakakuha kami ng waterproof camera, magagawa namin ‘yun,” she said.

She went on: “And ‘yung surf para mas maipakilala pa namin ‘yung surf here in the Philippines. Also, eating healthy and making food from locally-sourced ingredients because farming is something I want to help promote — especially here on the island for the farmers.”

At the end of the video, Andi, thanked all the people who keep on supporting their vlogs. Watch the video below:

Sa isang exclusive interview with Andi Eigenmann, ibinahagi niya ang adjustments niya sa pagtira sa Siargao. Mapapanood ang kanilang vlogs sa Happy Islanders. <3 #HappyIslanders #AnongGanap Posted by VIVA TV on Monday, 8 June 2020

Andi is currently living in Siargao with her Philmar Alipayo and their daughter Lilo.