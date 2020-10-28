“‘Hindi naman jinowa lang’: Liz Uy looks back on past relationship with John Lloyd Cruz”

Liz Uy, who recently got engaged, considers her relationship with John Lloyd Cruz “true love.”

It’s been more than a decade since Liz Uy and John Lloyd Cruz broke up, but the prized celebrity stylist — who got engaged to her partner Raymond Racaza — still considers her relationship with the award-winning actor as “true love.”

The topic about Liz’s relationship with John Lloyd was brought up when movie and television writer G3 San Diego commended how the fashion editor and educator managed to crossover from the world of fashion to mainstream entertainment.

“You’re so well-loved in the industry not just in fashion but in entertainment. Parang feeling ko isa ka sa mga unang sobrang nirespetong fashion and [celebrity]. Ikaw talaga ‘yung nag-crossover, ‘di ba? Parang binuksan mo talaga ‘yung doors for everyone in fashion,” G3 told Liz.

READ: Liz Uy celebrates birthday of son Xavi

She added: “Kasi ‘di ba fashion is very snobby. Fashion is very high-brow. Talagang tataasan ka talaga ng kilay. And then you go to entertainment. Entertainment is so jeje. Like the two of us, so jeje.”

Liz then responsed to G3 by saying: “I mean you bridge them together and it works perfectly.”

G3 then teased Liz and said that she made it happen because she entered into a relationship with John Lloyd. “Ang galing mo. Jinowa mo kasi si John Lloyd Cruz kaya nangyari ‘yun,” G3 said.

“Baka din naman nakatulong din ‘yun,” Liz responded to G3 while laughing. She added: “Pero true love naman ‘yun. Hindi naman jinowa lang.”

When asked how long their relationship lasted, Liz said: “Sabi ko two, sabi niya three. So hindi ko na rin maalala.” To which G3 responded: “May additional year siya. In fairness to you, hindi ka niya nakalimutan for another year.” Liz then added: “Yeah. I think longer? Char.”

READ: A look back at John Lloyd Cruz’s dating life

Asked why they broke up, Liz said: “I think differences. Kasi we were young.”

Head to the 20:00 mark to see Liz’s response to G3’s questions about John Lloyd Cruz.

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, Liz announced her engagement to her businessman partner Raymond Racaza last Tuesday, October 27.

Several celebrities — including Alex Gonzaga, Ellen Adarna, and Isabelle Daza — sent their congratulatory messages to Liz.

Alex wrote: “I’m so happy for you! Mas alam pa pala ni Mikee (Morada)! Love u ach!”

“Love you. you deserve it,” Isabelle said.

Ellen, also John Lloyd’s ex-partner, said: “Ayyyy congratsss maaaaaaaa.”

Liz and John Lloyd broke up in 2009.