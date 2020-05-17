“‘Hindi po ako retokada’: ‘The Voice Kids’ winner Lyca Gairanod denies undergoing cosmetic enhancement”

The Voice Kids season 1 grand winner Lyca Gairanod reacted to her old photos in her latest YouTube vlog.

The singer took a trip back down memory lane and shared the story of the photos flashed in her vlog. The snapshots she reacted to include photos when she auditioned for The Voice Kids, a photo on the set of Maalaala Mo Kaya , and photos from various events.

She also addressed rumors that she underwent cosmetic enhancement.

Lyca clarified, “Hindi po ako retokada. Kahit isa hindi po ako nagparetoke. Kahit ‘yung turok- turok, ‘yung nagpaputi daw ako, hindi rin. Ang tawag don huwag lalabas ng bahay para pumuti-puti lang.”

She added, “Wala akong balak magparetoke.”

The vlog has already received more than 47K views as of this writing.

Lyca rose to popularity after winning the first season of The Voice Kids in 2014. She was coached that time by Sarah Geronimo.