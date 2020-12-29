“‘Hindi siya makatarungan’: Mother of Maine Mendoza files complaint against perpetrators behind fake video”

Maine Mendoza’s mom went to the National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Cybercrime Division to file the complaint.

Maine Mendoza’s mother Mary Ann Mendoza filed a complaint at the National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Cybercrime Division on Monday, December 28, for the arrest of the people linking her daughter to an alleged “scandal” which circulated online recently.

“Hindi siya makatarungan. Lumagay man kayo sa amin bilang magulang, siguro mararamdaman niyo ‘yong sakit na nararamdaman naming pamilya niya,” Mary Ann said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

[embedded content]

The NBI is now tracing the perpetrators of the said video.

Last week, Maine released a statement via Twitter denying that she is the woman in the fake video.

“Wtf???? Sobrang kamukha ko kinilabutan ako pero hindi ako to!” the actress posted.

Wtf???? Sobrang kamukha ko kinilabutan ako pero hindi ako to! 🥲 — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) December 22, 2020

Her management All Access Artists, Inc. also issued a statement regarding the matter.

“All Access to Artists, Inc. and Ms. Mendoza hereby inform the public that the said video is fake. It has been digitally manipulated using deepfake technology. Ms. Mendoza is not involved in the said video and neither does she participate in the making of pornographic and other explicit materials,” the management stated.

All Access to Artists, Inc. warned the public that they will take legal action against anyone who continues to share the said fake video online.

READ: Celebrities condemn police officer who shot dead a mother and son in Tarlac

“The public is warned not to post, share or otherwise circulate the video. We will not hesitate to take appropriate legal action against any person circulating the same. We intend to hold those individuals criminally and civilly liable for the damage caused to Ms. Mendoza,” the management stated.