History Made As All Artists Nominated For “Best Rock Performance” At 2021 GRAMMYs Are Women

Massive news today, as the 2021 GRAMMY nominations have been announced and the nominees for “Best Rock Performance” are exclusively women.

The nominees are as follows: Fiona Apple for Fetch The Bolt Cutters standout ‘Shameika’, Phoebe Bridgers for ‘Kyoto’, Adrianne Lenker-fronted band Big Thief‘s ‘Not’, HAIM‘s ‘The Steps’, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard‘s ‘Stay High’ and Grace Potter‘s ‘Daylight’.

Most of the nominees are up for several awards, with HAIM also being up for ‘Album Of The Year’.

Fiona Apple picked up a heap of nominations, with ‘Shameika’ also picking up a nomination for ‘Best Rock Song’ and Fetch The Bolt Cutters with ‘Best Alternative Album’.

Brittany Howard earned an impressive five nominations, with four of them being across three different genres – Rock, Alternative, American Roots and R&B. Phoebe Bridgers is up for four awards, including the prestigious Best New Artist.

The 2021 GRAMMY Awards will be happening on Monday, 1st February AEDT. Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine, with Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch trailing close behind with six.

Revisit all of these songs below, and check the full list of nominations here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]