“Hit Thai BL series ‘2gether’ to release 5 special episodes”

Heads up, BrightWin fans! Tine and Sarawat will soon be back for five special episodes of ‘2gether: The Series.’

Do you miss Tine and Sarawat, as well as the rest of the cast of the hit Thailand Boy Love (BL) series 2gether?

Well, fans are in for a treat as show creator GMMTV announced through their Instagram page that they will be releasing five special episodes of 2gether: The Series soon.

The finale of the 13-episode series was aired last May 15.

Starring Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (Tine) and Vachirawit Chiva-aree (Sarawat), collectively known as BrightWin, 2gether: The Series became a huge hit even in the Philippines. The show is available at GMMTV’s YouTube channel.

[embedded content]