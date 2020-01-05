Trending Now

“Hiwalay na? New photo of James Reid and Nadine Lustre suggests otherwise”

James Reid and Nadine Lustre seem unbothered by all the rumors about them having called it quits as they were recently spotted together in Baguio City.

Have James Reid and Nadine Lustre really called it quits? Well, a new photo of the couple out and about in Baguio City seems to suggest otherwise.

On Twitter, a netizen named Yael Baldino shared a photo of the two Kapamilya celebrities with what appears to be a fan.

Baldino said the couple, popularly known as JaDine, had dinner with three other friends at Tender Joe’s in Camp John Hay.

While it could simply be a friendly dinner date, Baldino revealed the couple appeared sweet with each other the entire night — saying he even saw at one point James wrapping his arms around Nadine.

Some fans also claimed to have seen the couple at the U.P. Town Center in Quezon City hours before the two went to Baguio.

Reports about James Reid and Nadine Lustre calling it quits first started circulating on social media on New Year’s Day.

Fans defend Nadine Lustre and James Reid over breakup issue

Two days after the issue made rounds online, Nadine showed her support for James Reid’s appearance at the Overpass Music Festival this coming March 2020. 

Amid rumored breakup, Nadine Lustre posts about James Reid

James and Nadine became a couple while doing the hit ABS-CBN series On The Wings of Love.

