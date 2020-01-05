“Hiwalay na? New photo of James Reid and Nadine Lustre suggests otherwise”

James Reid and Nadine Lustre seem unbothered by all the rumors about them having called it quits as they were recently spotted together in Baguio City.

Have James Reid and Nadine Lustre really called it quits? Well, a new photo of the couple out and about in Baguio City seems to suggest otherwise.

On Twitter, a netizen named Yael Baldino shared a photo of the two Kapamilya celebrities with what appears to be a fan.

Baldino said the couple, popularly known as JaDine, had dinner with three other friends at Tender Joe’s in Camp John Hay.

Ang ninja talaga nitong dalawa. Nasa UP Town lang kanina, naka akyat na bigla ng Baguio? 😂 Anyway, enjoy your quick out of town trip, James & Nadine! 💜 ©️BaldinoYael #KeepGoingJaDine pic.twitter.com/iTmtiFn55a — Partners In Crime (@TeamTenementUno) January 4, 2020

While it could simply be a friendly dinner date, Baldino revealed the couple appeared sweet with each other the entire night — saying he even saw at one point James wrapping his arms around Nadine.

Some fans also claimed to have seen the couple at the U.P. Town Center in Quezon City hours before the two went to Baguio.

Just bumped into Nadine and James at UP Town! The rumuors aint true bitch. They still together!! OTP FOREVER hihi no shame 🤭 — Adri (@adriannasimone_) January 4, 2020

wow si nadine at james reid andito sa up town! — 𝚈𝚞𝚖𝚒 𝚈𝚞𝚖𝚣 (@yumcake08) January 4, 2020

Saw james and nadine at up town. Yung mag-ex nagshopping. Hahahahaha — ashreid (@ashwhuuut) January 4, 2020

Gawa gawa ng article about break up ng nadine at james reid

E nandito sila ngayon sa UP town nagdadate 😂🙊 pic.twitter.com/1Z58ZEnI2W — ElitesXElites2 (@Elites2X) January 4, 2020

Reports about James Reid and Nadine Lustre calling it quits first started circulating on social media on New Year’s Day.

Two days after the issue made rounds online, Nadine showed her support for James Reid’s appearance at the Overpass Music Festival this coming March 2020.

