HKA announced today that Geoff Bell, a programming and quantum expert, is joining the firm as a Partner in the Oceania business.

SYDNEY, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Geoff is a qualified Engineer with over 30 years of experience and regularly acts as an expert in matters relating to programming, delay, disruption, cost and project management in sectors including industrial, mining, energy, transport, utilities, defence and building. He specialises in claim preparation and evaluation, preparation of supporting documentation for litigation, arbitration and adjudication, including expert opinion in matters involving time, cost and project management. He has presented his findings in mediations, participated in expert conclaves, and provided evidence to various Courts and tribunals on numerous occasions.



Geoff Bell, Partner HKA

Prior to joining HKA, Geoff was a Principal at Hinds Blunden where he provided advice and assistance to owners, contractors, and government.

Geoff will be focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients and supporting the continued development of our growing delay and quantum teams.

Alistair Mein, Partner and Head of Oceania, said: “We’re pleased to have a technical leader with Geoff’s experience on board to support our growth ambition. As a Partner in HKA, and as an experienced expert and successful businessperson, Geoff will be a great source of knowledge and a strong mentor for our team. His broad and extensive experience is a large value add for our clients.”

Commenting on his move, Geoff said: “I’m passionate about client service excellence and the development of people. Joining HKA gives me the opportunity to upskill the team and mentor colleagues while continuing to provide expert services to clients. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues to grow the Oceania business and contribute to HKA’s global excellence in expert services.”

ABOUT HKA

HKA is the world’s leading consultancy of choice for multi-disciplinary expert and specialist services in risk mitigation and dispute resolution within the capital projects and infrastructure sector.

We also have experience advising clients on the economic impact of commercial and investment treaty disputes and forensic accounting matters. In addition, HKA supports companies that conduct business with the US Federal Government, providing them with consulting services on complex government contracting matters.

As trusted independent consultants, experts and advisors, we deliver solutions amid uncertainty, dispute and overrun, and provide the insights that make the best possible outcomes a reality for public and private sector clients worldwide.

HKA has in excess of 1,000 consultants, experts and advisors in more than 40 offices across 17 countries.

For more information about HKA, visit www.hka.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter (@HKAGlobal) and Facebook.

