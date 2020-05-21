HKBN and HKBN Talent CSI Fund Launch “Donate Your Own Device for Students” Programme

HONG KONG, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the “Group”), and the independently operated charity, HKBN Talent CSI Fund (“Fund”), today announced the launch of the “Donate Your Own Device for Students” programme. This programme will leverage donated notebook computers and tablets from HKBN’s broad base of over 1 million residential customers and over 100,000 business customers and partners to help empower the learning of disadvantaged students.

Following HKBN’s #ToughTimesTogether — “Free Broadband for the Disadvantaged” programme to provide two years of broadband service for free to 10,000 disadvantaged families, the Group understood that there are many needy students who are unable to afford their own computer devices. To address this, HKBN and the Fund will collect notebooks and tablets from its residential and enterprise customers, as well as business partners, pay for the necessary refurbishment work done by the Caritas Computer Workshop and donate them to needy students.

HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Talent & Purpose Officer CY Chan said, “Purposeful work by HKBNers when done alone only goes so far. By pooling together the goodwill of our broad base of customers and partners, we can achieve far stronger impact for our community, as well as lengthen the life of devices in an eco-friendly way. We hope more companies will do good and find more ways, like leveraging their network and resources, to contribute to our society.”

HKBN Talent CSI Fund Director Bonnie Chan said, “We believe it is more important to bring sustainable impact to people in need rather than just monetary donations. This time, we’re supporting disadvantaged students through refurbished computers, empowering them to learn much more effectively for the long-term.”

Donation period for notebooks and tablets starts from today until 31 August 2020. For more details, please visit www.hkbn.net/ComputerDonation/en.

Photo caption: Empowered by the programme’s refurbished notebook, the Luo family can now experience the joys of learning online.

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the “Group”), headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN’s Core Purpose is to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live”. The Group is managed by around 930 of Co-Owners (majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, integrated cloud solutions, information security, mobile, voice communications, digital solutions, IoT, big data, enterprise applications, data centre facilities, business continuity services, system integration that cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS). HKBN’s tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About HKBN Talent CSI Fund

HKBN Talent CSI Fund (“Fund”) is an independently operated charity with an aim to help mitigate social issues and address community needs through people oriented and technology related social investment projects. The Fund was first established in 2015 with an initial seed funding of HK$5 million from Co-Owners of HKBN Ltd. (“HKBN”) after completing the company’s IPO listing. In 2020, HKBN Co-Owners donated another 4 million HKBN shares (includes twice a year share dividends), with further shares pledged for donation in the future, to sustainably empower the Fund and its purposeful initiatives. To date, the Fund has organised over 35 projects which have touched the lives of over 6,000 beneficiaries, and is open to requests for funding of more community projects. For more details, please visit https://csifund.org/csifund/eng/.

