HKBN, HKBN Talent CSI Fund, Kerry Group, Peterson Group Charity Foundation & Wu Jieh Yee Charitable Foundation Pool Resources to Support E-learning for 1,300 Disadvantaged Student

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HKBN Group, HKBN Talent CSI Fund, Kerry Group, Peterson Group Charity Foundation and Wu Jieh Yee Charitable Foundation have joined hands to leverage their resource capabilities and expeditiously launch the ConnectED@Home Programme for Disadvantaged Students (the “Programme”), providing free high-performance tablets, 6-month 4.5G unlimited data SIMs and Wi-Fi dongles worth over HK$2.7 million to over 1,300 students from disadvantaged families for online learning.



Beneficiaries at Chinese Y.M.C.A. College are already making use of brand-new tablets, 4.5G unlimited data SIMs and Wi-Fi dongles donated by HKBN Group, HKBN Talent CSI Fund, Kerry Group, Peterson Group Charity Foundation and Wu Jieh Yee Charitable Foundation for their online learning.

Pooling their funds, technology, experience, business and social welfare networks with a common goal to help students, the five founding organisations expedited their response through the rapid purchase of a large number of Internet devices and data SIMs, effective engagement with beneficiaries via the network of multiple non-profit organisations, and simplified registration procedures — achieving much more in just 1.5 months than the common practice of relying on a sole donating organisation. It is the collective hope of the founding organisations that such a collaborative model will inspire business and community peers to work together, and contribute to greater good in more social arenas.

The Programme helps disadvantaged students to learn from home, ease the financial burden for their families, and narrow the digital divide. with the Programme has 10 NGOs as partners to identify eligible disadvantaged families and donate Internet devices and services based on their needs.

Yvonne Chak, Director of Hong Kong Christian Service, one of the Programme’s NGO partners, said, “We foresee a wider adoption of online learning even as schools reopen, where students will be required to join online tutorials and submit assignments through the school intranet and online platforms. Without adequate Internet access and devices, a significant number of disadvantaged students won’t be able to catch up. With the generous donation from five founding organisations, these students can learn much more, even from home.”

