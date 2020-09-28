HKBN Proudly Promotes Elinor Shiu to CEO – Residential Solutions

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the “Group”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Elinor Shiu from Chief Marketing Officer to Chief Executive Officer – Residential Solutions.



HKBN’s newly promoted CEO – Residential Solutions, Elinor is set to accelerate the transformation of HKBN residential business.



Taking the helm of HKBN residential business, Elinor (holding the hammer on the right of the gong) will lead her team to forge greater synergy benefits and partnership opportunities.

Elinor, together with Ben Hui, HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Commercial Officer – Residential Solutions, will accelerate the Group’s transformation from quad-play to infinite-play strategy in residential business, building on diversified, technology-driven telecom services into forging strategic partnerships. In particular they will leverage the advantage of HKBN’s massive customer base by matching the products and offers from the Group’s 100,000 enterprise customers (about 1-in-2 active companies in Hong Kong) to its 1 million residential customers (about 1-in-3 Hong Kong households), achieving strategic win-win-win for all parties.

HKBN Co-Owner and Group CEO NiQ Lai said, “Our residential business has seen impressive transformative growth under Elinor’s leadership. Today, our residential revenue is already bigger than that of the entire Group when we IPOed in 2015. With her well-earned promotion, Elinor will take a longer-term view, leading us beyond our current Co-Ownership III Plus period of FY19-21.”

Elinor said, “What sets HKBN apart is that we see every customer as our long-term partner rather than a short-term revenue stream. Such conviction drives every facet of our strategy and operations. The fact that our leadership team of William Yeung, Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman, NiQ Lai, Co-Owner and Group CEO, Billy Yeung, Co-Owner and CEO – Enterprise Solutions and I have most of our families’ net worth in HKBN stock means that we have skin-in-the-game and we are all hyper aligned to run HKBN as one single entity rather than a collection of silos. This is our unique Legal Unfair Competitive Advantage (LUCA).”

Elinor is a proud HKBN Co-Owner and a home-grown HKBN Talent with extensive hands-on experience in marketing and operations. She joined in 1994 as a Marketing Trainee and between 2008 and 2012 she demonstrated her future potential as the ‘Regional Mini-CEO’ of East Kowloon, responsible for all facets of the business for this region. Elinor earned her promotion to Chief Marketing Officer – Residential Solutions in March 2019, where she directed the marketing strategies and operations of the Group’s residential business.

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the “Group”), headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN’s Core Purpose is to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live”. The Group is managed by around 990 of Co-Owners (majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, integrated cloud solutions, information security, mobile, voice communications, digital solutions, IoT, big data, enterprise applications, data centre facilities, business continuity services, system integration that cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN’s tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200928/2930124-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200928/2930124-1-b?lang=0

Logo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190604/2486375-1LOGO?lang=0