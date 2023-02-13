HKBNES Empowers City Chain Retail Stores with One-stop Network Infrastructure Solutions

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES) has announced a collaboration to provide its network infrastructure services to watch retailer City Chain’s entire network of stores. Services include ultra-reliable business fibre broadband, upgraded Wi-Fi network and telecommunications. With an eye on future growth needs, this collaboration includes possible expansion to encompass City Chain’s branches in the Greater Bay Area and Asia Pacific region, as pandemic-related travel restrictions are lifted.



Wallace Kwan, City Chain Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (Middle); Mikron Ng, HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Market and China Business (Enterprise Solutions) (Right); and Ryan Li, HKBN Co-Owner and Director – Marketing (Residential Solutions) (Left)

Wallace Kwan, City Chain Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer said, “We are pleased to ride on HKBNES’s extensive network and professional technical support to capture online shopping market opportunities and realise digital transformation. With these network infrastructure services in place to drive our business development needs, we can focus on both online and offline business opportunities and step up to enter the Greater Bay Area and ASEAN markets.”

Mikron Ng, HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Market & China Business, Enterprise Solutions said, “Providing uninterrupted and reliable connectivity services to corporate customers is our commitment. As the only telecom carrier in Hong Kong which operates a tri-carrier network covering over 2.5 million households and 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities (including all Grade A and B or above premises), HKBNES delivers unmatched routing diversity and stability to give our enterprise customers the best and most reliable networking services. HKBNES also serves as an ICT consultant for City Chain, so they can better focus on harnessing potential business opportunities.”

HKBN Enterprise Solutions (“HKBNES”) is the enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the “Group”). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN’s extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.5 million residential homes and 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live” and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI’s 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.