HKBNES Empowers Optical 88 and eGG Optical Boutique with Network Infrastructure Transformation

Exclusive Tri-carrier Network Brings One-stop Uninterrupted Operations for Enterprises

HONG KONG, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES) announced a collaboration to provide its network infrastructure services to Optical 88 and eGG Optical Boutique’s entire line of around 80 stores. Services include ultra-reliable business fibre broadband, upgraded Wi-Fi network and telecommunications. This collaboration may include plan to encompass their branches in the Greater Bay Area and Asia Pacific region as pandemic-related travel restrictions are lifted.



HKBN has been committed to partner with its enterprise customer, bringing exciting rewards for over 1 million residential customers. From left to right: Ryan Li, HKBN Co-Owner and Director – Marketing (Residential Solutions); Ben Cheng, Optical 88 Group Managing Director; and Mikron Ng, HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Market and China Business (Enterprise Solutions)

Ben Cheng, Managing Director of Optical 88 Group said, “Unlike other legacy telecom service providers, HKBNES deeply understands the needs of the retail industry and provides best-fit service options in response to our requirements and long-term aspirations. Whether in Hong Kong or overseas, their dedicated teams always provide instant support, enabling us to upgrade and transform at ease with fewer technical troubles, and focus more on our business development and expansion. In the near future, HKBNES will provide comprehensive ICT solutions for us to further enhance business performance and may support our expansion of outlets in the Greater Bay Area and the Asia-Pacific region, including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.”

Mikron Ng, HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Market & China Business, Enterprise Solutions said, “In today’s interconnected environments, uninterrupted network services are crucial to business operations. We are the only telecom operator in Hong Kong which runs a tri-carrier network that offer unmatched routing diversity and stability to ensure continuity for enterprises. As a trusted digital transformation partner, HKBNES also serves as an ICT consultant of Optical 88 Group, so they can better focus on harnessing potential business opportunities. “

Diversified Tri-carrier Network Brings Uninterrupted Operations for Enterprises

HKBN operates an ultra-resilient tri-carrier network, with $1.5 billion co-invested by HKBN, NWT and WTT to deliver fast, stable and reliable service. Through this collaboration, the retail branches of Optical 88, eGG Optical Boutique will enjoy uninterrupted network recovery service powered by HKBNES’s dual broadband network solution.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions (“HKBNES”) is the enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the “Group”). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN’s extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.5 million residential homes and 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live” and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI’s 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.