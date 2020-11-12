HKICS Announces New Senior Appointments

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), an independent professional institute which qualifies and represents Chartered Secretaries and Chartered Governance Professionals in Hong Kong and the mainland of China (the Mainland), is pleased to announce two new senior appointments which will be effective from 18 November 2020: –

Ellie Pang has been appointed new Chief Executive.

has been appointed new Chief Executive. Mohan Datwani FCIS FCS(PE) has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive.

Ellie Pang, who is qualified as a lawyer in Hong Kong and England and Wales, will be taking up the baton from Samantha Suen FCIS FCS(PE), current Chief Executive, who will retire at the end of 2020. Ms Pang has over 20 years of experience as a solicitor in major international law firms and as a senior policy regulator at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Her remit will be to continue to promote and uphold the professional image of HKICS as a professional governance institute, ensure the highest level of services possible to be provided to members and students, as well as lead the Secretariat in support of the Institute’s strategy in Hong Kong and the Mainland.

Gillian Meller FCIS FCS, President of HKICS, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ellie as our new Chief Executive. She brings with her a wealth of experience in policy making and best corporate governance practices and I look forward to working with her as we take HKICS to its next chapter of growth.”

“I would also like to thank Samantha for overseeing a significant period of change at HKICS during her over seven years of dedicated leadership, including promoting HKICS’s evolving position as a governance body, awarding the dual designation of Chartered Secretaries and Chartered Governance Professionals and the launch of our new Chartered Governance Qualifying Programme. On behalf of the Council and myself, we wish Samantha well and look forward to her continued support as a senior member and a Past President of HKICS in the coming years.”

Mohan Datwani FCIS FCS(PE), currently Senior Director and Head of Technical and Research, has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive. Mr Datwani will continue to build on the thought leadership and research strengths of HKICS as well as assist Ms Pang in her management role.

Biographies

Ellie Pang

Before pursuing a career as a regulator at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), Ms Pang was a solicitor in two of the world’s largest international law firms for over eleven years.

Until May 2019, Ms Pang has been a senior policy regulator at HKEX which is the frontline regulator for Hong Kong’s listed companies. Her main focus was on policy issues concerning corporate boards, having lead projects that revamped Hong Kong’s Corporate Governance Code and Listing Rules and which included initiatives on board diversity and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Ms Pang has been a frequent keynote speaker, moderator, and panellist at numerous conferences and seminars on corporate governance, ESG, and other Listing Rule developments including those organised by HKEX, the HKSAR Government and a number of trade/professional associations.

Mohan Datwani FCIS FCS(PE)

Solicitor, Accredited Mediator, Governance Professional, LLB LLM MBA (Iowa) (Distinction), FHKIoD

Mr Datwani is the Senior Director and Head of Technical and Research, and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS) and The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI) (formerly known as The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA)), which represents Chartered Secretaries and Chartered Governance Professionals.

At HKICS, Mr Datwani uses his applied business and legal skill sets to promote good governance by setting technical standards and networking with aligned stakeholders, including regulators. He also contributes to international thought leadership projects and researches in collaboration with CGI, where HKICS originates from, as part of a global governance profession.

Mr Datwani was a Global Partner of a leading US international law firm, in which he had to originate a book, carry out management responsibilities, and transactional, advisory and litigious work with his team in Hong Kong and the US including obtaining a multi-billion judgment in an international fraud. He then joined a client and became General Counsel and senior management of a listed company. He now serves on a number of Government boards to contribute legal, governance and management perspectives as public service, and a Directors of the Year (2018).

About The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS) is an independent professional body dedicated to the promotion of its members’ role in the formulation and effective implementation of good governance policies, as well as the development of the profession of Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional in Hong Kong and throughout the mainland of China (the Mainland).

HKICS was first established in 1949 as an association of Hong Kong members of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), formerly known as The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) of London. It was a branch of CGI in 1990 before gaining local status in 1994 and has also been CGI’s China Division since 2005.

HKICS is a founder member of Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA), which was established in March 2010 in Geneva, Switzerland. In 2017, CSIA was relocated to Hong Kong where it operates as a company limited by guarantee. CSIA aims to give a global voice to corporate secretaries and governance professionals.

HKICS has more than 6,000 members and 3,200 students.

For more information, please visit www.hkics.org.hk