HKSH Medical Group and UCLA Health signed a Development Agreement

Strengthen Partnership for Knowledge Transfer in Cancer Management

HONG KONG, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HKSH Medical Group (HKSH) and UCLA Health have signed a Development Agreement to strengthen their partnership in knowledge transfer in cancer management. The two institutions share common academic and clinical interests and are committed to sharing expertise and best practices in cancer management.



HKSH Medical Group and UCLA Health have signed a Development Agreement to strengthen their partnership in knowledge transfer in cancer management. Signing at the ceremony were Dr. Walton LI, CEO of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (centre); Dr. TSAO Yen Chow, Chairman, HKSH Management Committee (right); and Karen Grimley, UCLA Health’s Chief Nursing Executive.

Under the agreement, oncology health professionals from HKSH, including nursing leaders and allied health leaders such as dietitians, pharmacists, physiotherapists, radiographers and laboratory technicians, etc., will participate in a three-year program at UCLA Health starting in November 2023. The program is designed to provide HKSH’s oncology health leaders with the latest knowledge and best practices in cancer care through structured learning programs, group projects, mentorship opportunities, as well as a clinical visit to UCLA Health. The education program will cover a wide range of cancers and oncology-related themes such as breast cancer, gynecological cancer, pediatric cancer, gastrointestinal/liver cancer, lung cancer, hematology oncology, orthopedic oncology, and research.

Dr. Walton LI, CEO of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, said, “We have been partnering with UCLA Health for several years and are proud to have been working with one of the top medical and cancer centres in the US. This program sets the stage to ensure our oncology professionals are prepared to provide the best clinical and patient experience in the Greater Bay Area.” During the program, HKSH oncology leaders will participate in clinical observerships at UCLA Health. The objectives of the program include development of evidence-based protocols and in-depth understanding of the patient journey in surgical and medical oncology and enhancing professional knowledge in managing complications of oncology treatments.

Dr. LI added that the aging population in Hong Kong has resulted in a surge in demand for cancer treatment. To address the increasing demand for cancer care, HKSH has expanded its services beyond the Comprehensive Oncology Centre located in the Hospital in Happy Valley. In 2019, the HKSH Cancer Centre (Island East) was established in A Kung Ngam with the aim of creating a centre of excellence in oncology. The centre is committed to providing the highest level of care and expertise, as well as offering advanced and diversified treatment options to cancer patients. The partnership with UCLA Health is a testament to HKSH’s commitment to advancing medical education and development, in line with the spirit of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation. Furthermore, with the launch of the first-of-its-kind proton therapy in Hong Kong at the Proton Therapy Centre in the HKSH Eastern Medical Centre in A Kung Ngam, HKSH has demonstrated its commitment to providing the best possible cancer treatment and services.

Regarding the partnership, Karen Grimley, UCLA Health’s Chief Nursing Executive stated, “We are excited to partner with HKSH Medical Group to provide tailored training programs to their oncology health leaders. Through this partnership, we hope to share our expertise in cancer care and contribute to the development of the healthcare industry in Hong Kong.”

The signing of this agreement marks a significant milestone for HKSH Medical Group and UCLA Health as they work together to further enhance the knowledge and skills of oncology health professionals and provide the best possible care for cancer patients.

About HKSH Medical Group

Officially launched in September 2017, HKSH Medical Group promotes public health and advanced medicine through a multi-faceted, coordinated approach across clinical services, medical education, scientific research and public health education. Members of the Group, including Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, HKSH Healthcare and HKSH Eastern Medical Centre, are dedicated to offering top-quality holistic care to patients, upholding the motto “Quality in Service, Excellence in Care.”

About UCLA Health

UCLA Health is among the world’s most comprehensive academic health systems, with a mission to provide state-of-the-art patient care, train top medical professionals and support pioneering research and discovery. It includes four hospitals on two campuses — Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and the Stewart and Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, and UCLA Medical Centre, Santa Monica – and more than 250 community clinics throughout Southern California. UCLA Health also includes the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. UCLA Health hospitals ranked #1 in Los Angeles, #1 in California and #5 in the nation in the 2022-23 assessment by U.S. News & World Report.