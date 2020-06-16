“H&M releases new swimwear collection with Nadine Lustre, Maja Salvador”

Nadine Lustre is back with a new swimwear collection for Swedish fast fashion giant H&M. But it’s not just the actress this time.

Nadine Lustre is back with a new swimwear collection for Swedish fast fashion giant H&M.

But it’s not just the actress this time. On Monday, the international fashion brand announced that they have brought in another pitchwoman for the collection: their newest Filipina ambassador, Maja Salvador.

On Monday, an advertisement for its newest collection featuring Nadine and Maja was released by H&M on its Facebook page. The short film shows the two stars wearing pieces from their namesake swimwear line with the brand.

On Instagram, Maja revealed that she was supposed to team up with H&M last year but the collaboration “didn’t push through.”

“This year napag usapan ulit but meron chance na hindi matuloy ulit because of a conflicting commitment. Nevertheless, nag prepare na rin ako and diet not just for the campaign but also for myself. Thankfully naayos schedule ko last minute and since prepared naman ako, go na! At ito na yun! Hopefully magustuhan din ng lahat. So happy to finally be a part of the H&M Family and to work with Nadine,” she said.

H&M’s Swim Essentials Selected by Nadine & Maja will be available nationwide starting June 18.

According to H&M, the collection offers “140 different prints and colors, celebrating every Filipina’s style.”

It added that pieces will go as low as P599.