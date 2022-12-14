HO CHI MINH CITY TOURISM WEEK 2022, THEMED “VIBRANT FESTIVAL, VIBRANT JOURNEY”, IS BACK

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism organizes the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2022, themed “Vibrant Festival, Vibrant Journey” with a series of experiential tourism – sports – music events for domestic and international tourists from 5 – 11 December 2022 at prominent Ho Chi Minh City destinations: The ASEAN Flagpole at Bach Dang Wharf Park, the Thu Ngu Flagpole, the Ho Chi Minh City Central Post Office, the City Theater,… features the following activities:

(1) The Flag-Salute Ceremony at Thu Ngu Flagpole and The Kick-off Ceremony of The 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2022 in the morning of 05 December 2022 at the Thu Ngu Flagpole and the ASEAN Flagpole at Bach Dang Wharf Park (District 1).

(2) Cultural & Creative Space at Thu Ngu Flagpole Monument: This new cultural and creative of Ho Chi Minh City. Together with Nguyen Hue Walking Street and Bach Dang Wharf Park lighted by a youthful, modern, and friendly forms a unique cultural and tourism space high playground for city residents and visitors. From December 5 to December 26, 2022, there will be a variety of events, including the Flag Raising and Lowering Ceremony, Photo Wall, Art Exhibition with Lighting Shows, and Street Show Performances.

(3) Tourism, Culture & Music Space: from 05 – 11 December 2022 at Ho Chi Minh City Central Post Office, City Theater, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street… Cultural performances include musical instruments, folk music, acoustic, violin, modern dance, and folk games, painting conical hats, and photoshoots with costumes Traditional, “to he” making, calligraphy, art balloons, street art performances… This Tourism, Culture & Music Space is the spotlight of this year’s Tourism Week, where street art shows are performed and ambassadors of HCMC Tourism Week 2022 share their inspiring stories of love for the city, a reason for all wanderers. Specifically, this is the first time that paintings and urban sketches of Ho Chi Minh City’s symbols and tourist attractions will be exhibited. This is a collaborative effort by “Urban Sketcher,” a group of professional architects. In addition, the talk show featuring KOLs will discuss the trend of green tourism and simultaneously introduce activities to get people to feel connected to their surroundings.

(4) The 5th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon 2022 – an official member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races: With thousands of marathoners from Vietnam and International, the Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon is the largest race in Vietnam and will host a series of special activities from 9 – 11 December 2022. It then winds past 17 cultural symbols and tourist destinations, including the Thu Thiem 2 Bridge, the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Central Post Office, the headquarters of the municipal People’s Committee, the Saigon Opera House, and the Nha Rong Wharf.

(5) The 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Hot Air Balloon Festival in conjunction with HOZO 2022 – The 2nd Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival: 8 – 11 December 2022 at Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Park (Thu Duc City) and Nguyen Hue Walking Street (District 1). This year’s performing line-up will feature celebrated artists from Vietnam and foreign countries, including Babyface – an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who has won 12 Grammy Awards.

(6) Launching new tours, tourism products and services at preferential prices during Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2022, which gathers top travel businesses, accommodations, sightseeing – entertainment, dining, and tourist-standard shopping facilities in Ho Chi Minh City.

(7) Year-end Shopping Promotion: Residents and visitors of Ho Chi Minh City can take advantage of attractive discounts and hot deals at shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores, and traditional markets, as well as promotions for travel products & services such as airlines, railways, accommodations, tourist attractions, and entertainment at up to 100% off during the “Shopping Season 2022” from November 15 to December 31, 2022, hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade.

H’Hen Niê – Miss Universe Vietnam 2018, Thao Trang – the Singer, Quang Dai – the Model & Travel Blogger, Quang Dang – the Choreographer, Helly Tong – Entrepreneur, Nhi Dang – Travel Blogger, Chau Tuyet Van – the Athlete are Ambassadors for Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2022. These are influential KOLs who participate in several events to express their love for the city as well as share their own inspiring stories, adding a reason for a “Vibrant Festival, Vibrant Journey”.

For more information, please visit https://www.visithcmc.vn/event/tuan-le-du-lich-tphcm-2022-ho-chi-minh-city-tourism-week

