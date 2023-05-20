HOA MINZY OFFICIALLY INTRODUCE TO SINGNOW MUSIC NETWORK USERS AS THE BRAND AMBASSADOR

HO CHI MINH CITY, HA NOI CITY, and HAI PHONG CITY , Vietnam, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Specifically, on the evening of May 13, singer Hoa Minzy had a live stream on the SingNow platform with users of this music platform.

At the beginning of the live stream, SingNow invited three singers, Toan TNT, MITOBIN, and Nhung Viky to perform. These are the 3 best contestants, having surpassed hundreds of contestants, under the evaluation and selection of the extremely prestigious judges Ali Hoang Duong – Nguyen Hai Yen – Hamlet Truong. The winner Toan TNT impressed the audience and judges with his skillful voice and emotional performance, excellently winning first place with a perfect score of 300/300 and 30 million dong in cash.

As soon as she appeared on SingNow’s live stream, Hoa Minzy showed her interest in the unique excellent features of the SingNow kara-room. At the “peak” of the live stream, the number of viewers participating has reached the kara room limit.

Sharing the opportunity to collaborate with SingNow, the female singer affirmed that this is the desire of both sides. As for Hoa Minzy, she herself always tries to focus on her career to beautify her image in the hearts of fans. This is also the key factor that SingNow particularly chose her for the position of Brand Ambassador.

“Both Hoa and SingNow feel the mutual compatibility, interest and willingness to collaborate even further in the future, eventually decided to work together,” she revealed.

Regarding her plan shortly with SingNow, in addition to activities to maintain her image, the female singer did not hesitate to reveal that she is willing to organize competitions for music enthusiasts nationwide with the brand.

At the end of the live stream, Hoa Minzy excellently performed 2 songs “Bat tinh yeu len” and “Thi Mau“. These are both of her songs, which were just released in 2023 and have been enthusiastically requested by SingNow fans.

SingNow is a very famous Karaoke application integrating many unique features such as karaoke evaluation, duet, kara room, livestream… creating an interesting entertainment platform. In the first livestream on SingNow, users not only get to meet, chat, ask questions, and interact with the female singer, but also listen live to famous songs of the singer and have thousands of opportunities to receive gifts from different brands.