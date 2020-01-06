Hockey Dad Announce Massive Hometown Bushfire Benefit Gig

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 6, 2020

Hockey Dad‘s hometown of Windang is in NSW’s south east coast – an area that has been hugely impacted by the devastating bushfires. So, the duo are returning home to play a massive benefit gig to raise as much money as possible to help the cause.

“These fires have hit real close to home for us, affecting our closest friends and family, not to mention countless more lives,” the band wrote on social media.

“We have decided to throw a massive show in our hometown bowlo, aiming to raise as much money as possible, in the hopes of getting everyone back on their feet and restoring our flora & fauna.”

Obviously Hockey Dad will be headlining the benefit, but they’re bringing with them a stack of guests. Tumbleweed, Shining Bird, TOTTY, Maddy Jane and the Dune Rats DJs.

On top of that, there will also be a huge raffle and some special merch. All proceeds from the gig will be donated to NSW RFS, NSW National Parks and Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Check out all the details, and other ways you can donate, below.

[embedded content]

Hockey Dad 2020 Hometown Bushfire Relief Concert Lineup

Hockey Dad

Tumbleweed

Shining Bird

Totty

Maddy Jane

Dune Rats DJs

Hockey Dad 2020 Hometown Bushfire Relief Concert

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 24th January

Club Windang, Windang

Tickets: Moshtix

–

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.