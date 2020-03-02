Hockey Dad Announce National ‘Brain Candy’ Tour For This June

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 2, 2020

Fresh from releasing new single ‘Itch’ and a lap around the country as part of this year’s Laneway Festival, and ahead of third studio album Brain Candy hitting shelves in May, Wollongong duo Hockey Dad have announced a headline tour for this June.

They’ll kick off the run of shows at Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Thursday, 4th June before continuing on to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Joining Hockey Dad on tour will be Last Dinosaurs, Vundabar (USA) and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Recent single ‘Itch’ follows ‘I Missed Out’ (which scored at #60 on the 2019 Hottest 100), a fuzzed out, multi-layered slow burner that sees the band turn away from their traditionally propulsive sound.

“It’s definitely the most non-Hockey Dad song we have ever recorded,” shared the band’s Zach Stephenson.

“Itching is the worst feeling you could have sometimes. The idea comes from a person having someone under their skin and constantly invading their thoughts. But for some reason, can’t get enough of it. Can’t get enough of being controlled and held down. It’s kind of saying ‘come on in and keep me captive. I’m all yours’”.

Check out tour dates – and watch the music video for ‘Itch’ – below. Tickets are on sale this Thursday, 5th March.

Brain Candy is slated for release Friday, 29th May.

[embedded content]

Hockey Dad ‘Brain Candy’ National Tour 2020

Thursday, 4th June

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, 5th June

Metropolis, Fremantle

Saturday, 6th June

The Forum, Melbourne

Friday, 12th June

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 13th June

Big Top Luna Park, Sydney

