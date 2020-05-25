Hockey Dad Announce Wollongong Drive-In Concert

Good news for Wollongong fans of Wollongong faves Hockey Dad – the beloved duo are set to play a drive-in concert in their hometown this July.

The band will take to Wollongong’s Bulli Showground for their ‘Alive At The Drive-In’ concert on Friday, 31st July, complete with an old school horror movie theme. (Zombie make-up encouraged).

“It’s super exciting to be able to play a show again,” the band said in a press statement.

“The drive-in aspect will make it such a new experience for everybody. The fact we can bring back live music in this way is so cool. It’s a mixture of old school entertainment crossed with a weird futuristic apocalypse vibe.”

In addition to Hockey Dad taking to the stage, they’ll also be supported by fellow Wollongong icons The Pinheads.

Tickets are limited, with a capacity of only 400 cars, so you’ll have to get in quick.

Hockey Dad’s third album, Brain Candy, is also out on Friday, 31 July.

Check out all important show deets below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Hockey Dad 2020 ‘Alive At The Drive-In’ Concert

Tickets on sale 9am Tuesday, 26th May

Friday, 31st July

Bulli Showground, Wollongong

Tickets: Moshtix