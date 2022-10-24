Hockey Dad & Ruby Fields To Headline 2022 Best Night Ever

The Gold Coast’s Best Night Ever has detailed its upcoming 2022 event, with the likes of Hockey Dad and Ruby Fields headlining. Taking place on Sunday, 18th December at Miami Marketta, it will feature a number of acclaimed names on the bill.

While Hockey Dad and Fields lead the affair, the 2022 Best Night Ever is rounded out by the likes of Pacific Avenue, Polish Club, and The Buoys, with West Thebarton, Rum Jungle, and The Moving Stills completing the event. Tickets to the December event go on sale from Friday, 28th October.

Best Night Ever has announced its 2022 lineup:

Having first launched in 2018 with Dune Rats as the headlining artist, the Best Night Ever held its second edition in 2019, with Skegss leading the charge before the global pandemic necessitated a year spent on hold. In 2021, the festival returned with Violent Soho as the headlining act, expanding to both the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast to make up for lost time.

Best Night Ever organisers are also providing punters with a chance to win early access to tickets and a two-night stay at The Star Gold Coast alongside the event. Details surrounding the competition can be found via the festival’s Instagram page

Best Night Ever 2022

Hockey Dad

Ruby Fields

Pacific Avenue

Polish Club

Rum Jungle

The Buoys

The Moving Stills

West Thebarton

Dates & Venue

Sunday, 18th December – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th October.

Further Reading

Hockey Dad And Ruby Fields Lead 2022 NYE On The Hill Lineup

Young Henrys Are Throwing A 3-Day Skate And Mini-Music Festival In November

Festival Of The Sun Announces Lineup For December 2022 Event