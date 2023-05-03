HOFEX, ProWine Hong Kong @HOFEX, Retail Asia Conference & Expo and Build4Asia Returning this May

4 Co-locating Shows Create Powerful Synergy and Unmatched Business Opportunities

HONG KONG, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Returning from 10 – 12 May 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), HOFEX, ProWine Hong Kong @HOFEX, Retail Asia Conference & Expo and Build4Asia will send the biggest welcome to global business traders by presenting unparalleled sourcing, trading and networking opportunities across industries. As the leading B2B sourcing platform for the F&B, hospitality, retail and building industries in Hong Kong, the co-locating shows will reconnect exhibitors and visitors from Mainland China, Asia-Pacific and afar, offering a myriad of inspiring events and industry updates to deliver an epic B2B sourcing experience.

“As global tourism gradually recovers, the 4 shows will expand in scale and international presence to capture post-pandemic business opportunities. We are very proud to say that our shows play an exceptionally vital role in reconnecting businesses and industries; as seen in the extensive support from the government and industry members, as well as the strong commitment of global trade organisations and exhibitors.” said Mr David Bondi, Senior Vice President, Asia, Informa Markets – Organiser of HOFEX, ProWine Hong Kong @HOFEX, Retail Asia Conference & Expo and Build4Asia.

The four shows’ joint opening ceremony will take place on 10 May 2023, which be officiated by the Honourable Paul Chan Mo-Po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Key industry stakeholders including InvestHK, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong Hotels Association and more will also witness the opening of this grand industry occasion.

Embark on a Multi-sensory Culinary Adventure

Remarking 36 years of excellence, HOFEX – Asia’s Leading Food & Hospitality Tradeshow is a global sourcing powerhouse bringing top-notch F&B products and solutions from around the world to energise the Asia market. Spanning across Hall 1 and 3 of the HKCEC, the expo will play host to 25,000+ trade buyers and 1,200+ exhibiting brands including national and regional pavilions from China, Denmark, Italy, Macao, Malaysia, Korea, Poland, Thailand, UK, USA and more. From Bakery & Confectionery, Specialty Coffee & Tea, Food & Drinks, Foodservice Equipment & Catering Supplies, Tableware & Hospitality Supplies to Hospitality Technology & Design, HOFEX presents the most comprehensive selection of products and solutions to cater to the needs of all F&B traders.

An array of competitions, forums and award ceremonies will also take place during the show, turning the exhibition halls into a breeding ground of pioneer trends and ideas. As the flagship event of HOFEX, the Hong Kong International Culinary Classic (HKICC) will see more than 300 talented chefs, cooks, pastry chefs and apprentices from across 7 countries and regions to display cooking skills and share culinary expertise. This year, the contest will include Bread Showpiece, Croissants & Danish and Dim Sum Platter as new categories to stir up interests and allow the demonstration of more specialised culinary skills. Another highlight will be the Hong Kong Professional Mixologist Challenge 2023, which is open to bartenders in hotels, bars, restaurants, clubs and institutions in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to recognise the professionalism of regional bartenders. GHM Hotel Industry Development Leaders Summit & GHM “Golden Pearl Award” Award Ceremony is a brand-new event where top management from eminent hotel groups convene to explore opportunities and roles of hotel and F&B industry in the Greater Bay Area, as well as to celebrate the excellence and dedication of industry professionals.

Uncork Asia’s Wine Business Opportunities

ProWine Hong Kong @HOFEX — the international trade fair for wines and spirits will showcase premium wines & spirits, professional wine equipment and accessories from around the world in Hall 3F-G. Under the support of national trade organisations, a myriad of international companies will join in cluster as country pavilions, including Wines of Germany by Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) and French Pavilion by Business France, each presenting the country’s very best wines & spirits to hold on to connoisseurs’ taste buds.

The industry’s favourite ProWine Hong Kong Wine Forum will be held 3 days in a row to present wine tasting techniques and bubbling wines trends covering Haute Couture Champagne, Prosecco, Spanish Sherries, Chinese Baijiu, etc. Sought-after speakers include the acclaimed sommelier Reeze Choi, Asia’s first Master of Wine, Debra Meiburg MW, renowned wine & spirits educators, Jennie Mack and Eddie Nara, to name a few.

Get Ahead in the New Retail Landscape

Situated at the forefront of innovative retail solutions, Retail Asia Conference & Expo (RACE) is powering Hong Kong’s current retail technological revolution by providing an innovative platform for thought exchange. Taking place in Hall 5F, the show will gather global tech entrepreneurs under one roof to showcase 500+ cutting-edge products featuring online payment, supply chain, e-commerce, chatbot, data analytics, etc. This year, RACE will present an unprecedented exhibitor line-up — payment solutions companies such as Airwallex and EFT Payment have joined, along with overseas industry giants such as Sensormatic from US, Lark Technologies from Singapore, Dtonic Corporation from Korea and many more.

The highly regarded Retail Digital Marketing Conference will gather over 100+ Chief Marketing Officers, Digital, Data, Branding, Experience, Social Media, Loyalty, Analytics professionals and decision-makers to navigate the future of retail digital marketing. Featured speakers include market leaders in e-commerce such as Michael Ho, ZALORA’s Head of Hong Kong; Tony Mak, I.T’s Creative Director and Sarah Mathews, Tripadvisor’s Director of Media Partnerships APAC and many more.

Redefine the Future of Construction

Build4Asia — the No.1 Tradeshow for the Building, Electrical Engineering and Security Industries in Hall 5G welcomes leaders from the construction and building solutions sectors to demonstrate their world advanced technologies to Hong Kong and beyond. From building materials and automation, smart city technologies to total surveillance systems, the show covers almost all facets of the construction industry to fulfil sourcing needs of all industry players. APAC state-owned companies that will be showcasing at Build4Asia this year include China Machinery Engineering Corporation from Mainland China and Certis from Singapore (a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings).

An array of educational events will be held to introduce various pathways to net zero in sectors of energy saving, building efficiency, mobility, nature-based solutions and more. Partnered with GBA Carbon Neutrality Association, the GBA Low Carbon Buildings TOP 100 Award Photobook Launch & Awardees Sharing will make its first appearance at Build4Asia to elevate industry standards for green constructions, while the ESG Asia Forum supported by The American Institute of Architects, Hong Kong Green Building Council, etc. will explore investor expectations and new practices to stand out in the new era of ESG reporting.

The show is open to trade professionals and media only and visitors must be aged 18 or above.

