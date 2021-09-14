Hog raisers get additional funding

FRESH funds have been allotted for lending to hog raisers as part of ongoing efforts to revive the domestic swine industry, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

Backyard and semicommercial raisers in areas not affected by an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak can tap an added P300 million from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC).

“The additional amount will help support our continuing efforts to revive the country’s hog industry,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said during the recent launch of the DA-ACPC’s Agri-Negosyo (ANYO) SWINE R3 program.

ACPC Director Jocelyn Badiola said the P300 million would be used to finance hog raisers in the Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula regions.

Eligible borrowers include individuals, start-ups, existing semicommercial swine raisers (SCSRs), small enterprises, and farmers’ cooperatives and associations (FCAs).

Individual borrowers can avail themselves of up to P300,000 while start-up SCSRs can get up to P1 million. The caps go up to P3 million for existing SCSRs and P15 million for small enterprises and FCAs. The loans carry zero interest and are payable in five years.

The ACPC initially set aside P500 million for lending to backyard raisers and micro and small enterprises (MSEs) under the ANYO program last year. Funds released as of end-August this year totaled P157.18 million, benefitting 1,660 backyard raisers and MSEs.



The Agriculture department, meanwhile, earlier allotted P1.2 billion for the Bantay ASF sa Barangay program, P800 million for lending and P872 million for the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (Inspire) program.

Apart from this, the Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines programmed a total of P42 billion in lending for commercial raisers in ASF-free areas.

Major agribusiness firms, such as Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Co. and Charoen Pokphand Foods Philippines Corp. (CP Foods), have also partnered with the government to support the local hog sector.

CP Foods has committed to produce an additional 600,000 finishers – hogs just short of market weight – next year, comprising one-fifth of the 3 million decrease in the hog population since 2019. The company also plans to buy at least 300,000 metric tons of yellow corn from farmers’ groups for its feed mill business.