HokuApps Delivers On Promise To Build A Centralized Custom-Made Enterprise Mobility Solution And Delivers Radical New Operational Efficiencies For Pearlista Pte Ltd

Deployed a robust one-stop solution that is inclusive of a booking management system to streamline their day-to-day operations, enhance customer experience and provide them with an avenue to boost their overall sales and revenue.

SINGAPORE , April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HokuApps , a global player in next-generation enterprise mobility services, announced today that it has built, developed and deployed a technology solution for Pearlista Pte Ltd for their haircare services. Pearlista is a hijab-friendly hair salon with over four years of experience in the haircare industry and they offer various hair and scalp services exclusively for ladies. They had joined hands with HokuApps with the main objectives to move away from their stand-alone de-centralized third-party solutions in hopes to address both their internal and external needs, reduce administrative overheads, seek assistance in scaling their business operations and to prevent various miscommunications, delays, and errors to gain long-term revenue. HokuApps is pleased to disclose that their mobile application is fully developed and deployed. Pearlista has been reaping the benefits of their mobile application now more than ever, given that they are evolving more into the post-pandemic era.

As a result of this partnership with Pearlista, HokuApps built and deployed two fully featured mobile applications that are supported by two web administrative consoles. The centralized booking management system is integrated with their POS hardware as well as a payment gateway system, and it also consists of other features such as E-commerce ordering, inventory management and customized reporting capabilities. Pearlista’s day-to-day operations are now automated and running smoothly without any hiccups with the help of HokuApps’ low-code platform. There has been a 100% decrease in reliance on legacy systems like excel spreadsheets, Booksy and other manual processes. Prior to our partnership, Pearlista had to login to 4 different systems for each of their outlet to get an overall understanding of their business and now, it’s all done simply with a single click to generate a holistic report. The time taken to consolidate transactions has been reduced from 2 to 3 hours per week to 1 to 2 minutes. Similarly, the time taken to record cash transactions has been reduced from 30 to 40 minutes to 1 to 2 minutes. Our new system has brought clarity and accuracy to staff commission calculations as well. As of today, there are thousands of clients who are using the booking management system to book appointments through the app since September 2022. Pearlista’s clients are being fully supported by HokuApps during peak times of use. By adopting the low-code platform, HokuApps has helped to greatly reduce the time-to-value for Pearlista, relieve stress on their internal departments and ultimately put innovative digital solutions directly into the hands of their customers and end users with a simple touch of a screen.

“Thanks to our partnership with HokuApps, we were able to provide value to our customers which led to an improvement in sales and process efficiencies which freed our internal employees from time-intensive, process-based operational activities as well as reduced our heavy reliance on multiple makeshift spreadsheet databases,” said Mohamed Esman Supaat and Nura J., Business Owners at Pearlista. “To add on, HokuApps’ low-code platform is helping us to transform our relationships with our customers, internal employees and other essential stakeholders so that we can better compete in a challenging and ever-evolving market.”

“We feel extremely humbled and thrilled to be a part of Pearlista’s digital transformation initiative. We were able to digitize their internal workflows to better serve their customers and employees. The automation of several processes along a single workflow took care of menial tasks and left time for employees to solve more complex customer issues, thereby improving their overall customer experience,” said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. “We are pleased that we were able to interconnect their operational processes to help their end-users without jeopardizing quality.”

