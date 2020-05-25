Hold Your Horses: Daryl Braithwaite Is Dropping A New Single Next Week

The man behind countless pub cover band singalongs, Daryl Braithwaite, is set to saddle up once again next week with the release of his new single ‘Love Songs’.

The ARIA Hall Of Famer will release ‘Love Songs’ on Friday, 5th June. This will mark his first release in seven years, following his last studio album Forever The Tourist in 2013.

The 71-year-old icon announced the song’s release over social media earlier today (Monday, 25th May). Earlier this year, he took part in the colossal bushfire benefit concert ‘Fire Fight’, alongside Queen, Alice Cooper, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Olivia Newton-John, John Farnham and more.

Check out Braithwaite’s announcement on social media below, and count down the days until we’re once again allowed to badly sing ‘The Horses’ at our local pub.

