Holiday ceasefire order with Reds issued to all AFP units — DND
MANILA, Philippines — All the units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines have already been informed of the unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire declared by the Philippine government with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).
“The appropriate directive has already been properly communicated and disseminated to all AFP units,” Department of National Defense spokesperson Dir. Arsenio Andolong said Monday.
The unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire with the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the CPP will be in effect from 12:00 a.m. of 23 December 2019 until 07 January 2020, 11:59 p.m.
The AFP will continue to stay alert and stand ready to respond to any threats to safety and security despite the ceasefire, Andolong said.
FEATURED STORIES
The CPP on Sunday ordered its fighting forces to stand down once the government declared a unilateral ceasefire for the holiday season in response to the joint agreement of the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.
A few hours later, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire for the Philippine government.
The President also ordered the reconstitution of the government’s peace negotiating panel for the resumption of the stalled peace talks.
Last week, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said they would not recommend a ceasefire with the NPA for the holiday season.
GSG
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.