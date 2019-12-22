HomeTopNews Philippines

Holiday hazard: Girl, 4, injured by fireworks in Isabela

| December 22, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines – A four-year-old girl sustained a firework-related injury in Isabela ahead of the holiday revelries, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday.

The DOH said the girl was one of the two persons who suffered injuries due to fireworks from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 5:59 a.m. on Sunday.

The child was treated at the Southern Isabela Medical Center.

The other victim, the health department said, was a 23-year-old man who was hospitalized at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila.

Both of them suffered burns but did not have to undergo amputation or surgery.

