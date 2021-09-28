Holiston Media Reveals the Winners of This Year’s Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Some of the biggest names in forex join the list of winners in this year’s Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail, one of the world’s leading awards for the forex and financial industries.

Now in their fourth year, The Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail celebrate those forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.

The awards highlight those businesses at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses, with 58 categories comprising of global award winners, as well as regional award winners which cover specific territories, including Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

“We have set out to create the most transparent and trustworthy awards for the global forex retail industry and this year’s have been the most successful to date with more nominations and votes than ever before,” explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. “Each of this year’s winners have been voted for by their peers and customers and chosen for their world class service; winning an award is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry.”

The public voting process for the awards took place throughout July 2021 with over 31,000 votes cast from over 4,000 unique voters. This year’s category winners are as follows:

Award Category – Global

Best Affiliate Programme – Global RoboForex Best Forex Copy Trading Platform – Global AMarkets Best Forex Customer Service – Global Tickmill Best Forex EA – Global Forex Forest Best Forex ECN Broker – Global KEY TO MARKETS Best Forex Educational Resources – Global Eightcap Best Forex Educators – Global Axiory Intelligence Best Forex Fintech Broker – Global ATFX Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme – Global INFINOX Best Forex Media Provider – Global GAME CHANGERS MAGAZINE Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform /App – Global FXCM Best MT4 Broker – Global ATFX Best MT5 Broker – Global RoboMarkets Best Forex Partners Programme – Global HotForex Best Forex Technology Provider – Global Exclusive Markets Best Forex Trade Execution – Global KEY TO MARKETS Best Forex Trading Experience – Global KVB Prime Best Forex Trading Innovation – Global ADSS Best Forex Trading Platform – Global Saxo Bank Best Forex Trading Support – Global Accuindex Best Value Broker – Global FP Markets Most Transparent Forex Broker – Global Hantec Markets Most Trusted Forex Broker – Global XM Global Forex Newcomer of the Year AximTrade Global Forex Broker of the Year XM

Award Category – Africa

Best Forex Copy Trading Platform – Africa INFINOX Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme – Africa AximTrade Best Forex Trading Experience – Africa FXTM Best Forex Trading Platform – Africa ThinkMarkets Best Forex Trading Support – Africa FXTM Best Value Broker – Africa Pepperstone Markets Kenya Limited Most Transparent Forex Broker – Africa Hantec Markets Most Trusted Forex Broker – Africa Hantec Markets

Award Category – Asia

Best Forex Copy Trading Platform – Asia Samtrade FX Best Forex Fintech Broker – Asia Mitrade Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme – Asia AximTrade Best Forex Trading Experience – Asia Tickmill Best Forex Trading Platform – Asia AximTrade Best Forex Trading Support – Asia IG Best Value Broker – Asia AMarkets Most Transparent Forex Broker – Asia Axiory Most Trusted Forex Broker – Asia HotForex

Award Category – Europe

Best Forex Affiliate Broker Programme – Europe Axi Best Forex Fintech Broker – Europe IEXS Best Forex Trading Experience – Europe FP Markets Best Forex Trading Platform – Europe FXCM Best Forex Trading Support – Europe Eightcap Best Value Broker – Europe RoboMarkets Most Transparent Forex Broker – Europe FXCM Most Trusted Broker – Europe RoboMarkets

Award Category – Middle East

Best Forex Copy Trading Platform – Middle East INFINOX Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme – Middle East ATFX Best Forex Trading Experience – Middle East Tickmill Best Forex Trading Platform – Middle East ADSS Best Forex Trading Support – Middle East Accuindex Best Value Broker – Middle East Pepperstone Financial Services (DIFC) Limited Most Transparent Forex Broker – Middle East Axi Most Trusted Forex Broker – Middle East ADSS

This year’s Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail are sponsored by: Accuindex, AMarkets, ATFX, AximTrade, Axiory, Eightcap, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, Hot Forex, IEXS, INFINOX, Key to Markets, KVB Prime, Mitrade, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Tickmill and XM.

“We’d like to congratulate all of this year’s winners who have proven that they are at the very top of their game in the global forex retail industry. The Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail are a true benchmark for success that will not only impress potential new customers, but will also boost existing client comfort and loyalty.” concludes Mike.

Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com.

For more information on Holiston Media and visit www.holiston.com.