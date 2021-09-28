Holiston Media Reveals the Winners of This Year’s Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Some of the biggest names in forex join the list of winners in this year’s Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail, one of the world’s leading awards for the forex and financial industries.
Now in their fourth year, The Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail celebrate those forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.
The awards highlight those businesses at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses, with 58 categories comprising of global award winners, as well as regional award winners which cover specific territories, including Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
“We have set out to create the most transparent and trustworthy awards for the global forex retail industry and this year’s have been the most successful to date with more nominations and votes than ever before,” explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. “Each of this year’s winners have been voted for by their peers and customers and chosen for their world class service; winning an award is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry.”
The public voting process for the awards took place throughout July 2021 with over 31,000 votes cast from over 4,000 unique voters. This year’s category winners are as follows:
Award Category – Global
|
Best Affiliate Programme – Global
|
RoboForex
|
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform – Global
|
AMarkets
|
Best Forex Customer Service – Global
|
Tickmill
|
Best Forex EA – Global
|
Forex Forest
|
Best Forex ECN Broker – Global
|
KEY TO MARKETS
|
Best Forex Educational Resources – Global
|
Eightcap
|
Best Forex Educators – Global
|
Axiory Intelligence
|
Best Forex Fintech Broker – Global
|
ATFX
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme – Global
|
INFINOX
|
Best Forex Media Provider – Global
|
GAME CHANGERS MAGAZINE
|
Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform /App – Global
|
FXCM
|
Best MT4 Broker – Global
|
ATFX
|
Best MT5 Broker – Global
|
RoboMarkets
|
Best Forex Partners Programme – Global
|
HotForex
|
Best Forex Technology Provider – Global
|
Exclusive Markets
|
Best Forex Trade Execution – Global
|
KEY TO MARKETS
|
Best Forex Trading Experience – Global
|
KVB Prime
|
Best Forex Trading Innovation – Global
|
ADSS
|
Best Forex Trading Platform – Global
|
Saxo Bank
|
Best Forex Trading Support – Global
|
Accuindex
|
Best Value Broker – Global
|
FP Markets
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker – Global
|
Hantec Markets
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker – Global
|
XM
|
Global Forex Newcomer of the Year
|
AximTrade
|
Global Forex Broker of the Year
|
XM
Award Category – Africa
|
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform – Africa
|
INFINOX
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme – Africa
|
AximTrade
|
Best Forex Trading Experience – Africa
|
FXTM
|
Best Forex Trading Platform – Africa
|
ThinkMarkets
|
Best Forex Trading Support – Africa
|
FXTM
|
Best Value Broker – Africa
|
Pepperstone Markets Kenya Limited
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker – Africa
|
Hantec Markets
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker – Africa
|
Hantec Markets
Award Category – Asia
|
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform – Asia
|
Samtrade FX
|
Best Forex Fintech Broker – Asia
|
Mitrade
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme – Asia
|
AximTrade
|
Best Forex Trading Experience – Asia
|
Tickmill
|
Best Forex Trading Platform – Asia
|
AximTrade
|
Best Forex Trading Support – Asia
|
IG
|
Best Value Broker – Asia
|
AMarkets
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker – Asia
|
Axiory
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker – Asia
|
HotForex
Award Category – Europe
|
Best Forex Affiliate Broker Programme – Europe
|
Axi
|
Best Forex Fintech Broker – Europe
|
IEXS
|
Best Forex Trading Experience – Europe
|
FP Markets
|
Best Forex Trading Platform – Europe
|
FXCM
|
Best Forex Trading Support – Europe
|
Eightcap
|
Best Value Broker – Europe
|
RoboMarkets
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker – Europe
|
FXCM
|
Most Trusted Broker – Europe
|
RoboMarkets
Award Category – Middle East
|
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform – Middle East
|
INFINOX
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme – Middle East
|
ATFX
|
Best Forex Trading Experience – Middle East
|
Tickmill
|
Best Forex Trading Platform – Middle East
|
ADSS
|
Best Forex Trading Support – Middle East
|
Accuindex
|
Best Value Broker – Middle East
|
Pepperstone Financial Services (DIFC) Limited
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker – Middle East
|
Axi
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker – Middle East
|
ADSS
This year’s Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail are sponsored by: Accuindex, AMarkets, ATFX, AximTrade, Axiory, Eightcap, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, Hot Forex, IEXS, INFINOX, Key to Markets, KVB Prime, Mitrade, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Tickmill and XM.
“We’d like to congratulate all of this year’s winners who have proven that they are at the very top of their game in the global forex retail industry. The Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail are a true benchmark for success that will not only impress potential new customers, but will also boost existing client comfort and loyalty.” concludes Mike.
Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com.
For more information on Holiston Media and visit www.holiston.com.