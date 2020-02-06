“Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dead at 103”

Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, author, and philanthrophist, has passed away. He was 103.

The sad news was confirmed by his son, Michael Douglas, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he said.

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he said.

Michael went on: “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Kirk made his screen debut in the 1946 film “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” opposite Barbara Stanwyck. He soon developed into a leading box-office star after earning praise for his role as a boxing hero in “Champion” (1959). His other films include “The Vikings” (1958), “Spartacus” (1960), “Paths of Glory” (1957), and “Lust for Life” (1956).

As an author, his popular works include the “The Ragman’s Son” (1988), “Dance with the Devil” (1990),and “I Am Spartacus: Making a Film, Breaking the Blacklist” (2012)”.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Peter. A fourth son, Eric, died in 2004.