“Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Russell Crowe send prayers to the Philippines amid typhoon Rolly onslaught”

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Russell Crowe have a message for Filipinos.

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to call for donations for the Philippines which was recently hit by Typhoon Rolly (international name: GONI). He also asked his fans to pray for the country.

“Pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines then get ready to send donations,” the actor posted on Twitter.

Mark’s tweet has already been retweeted more than 23K times and has already gained more than 97K likes.

Netizens were quick to extend their gratitude to Mark for raising awareness about what’s happening in the Philippines.

“Thank you for highlighting this. Most of my family, including my mom, are in the Philippines. They are going to need all the help we can give them,” one netizen said.

“#RollyPH is currently slamming my country. Strongest winds and Massive Rainfall. Thanks. Really appreciate this Mark,” another netizen commented.

Actor Russell Crowe also sent his well-wishes to the Philippines.

“Just read about Super Typhoon Goni. Extraordinary wind speeds.

“Hope that it doesn’t make landfall at that force. Thinking of the people of The Philippines and wishing for everybody’s safety,” he posted on Twitter.

Typhoon Rolly made its first landfall in the Philippines as a super typhoon in Bato, Catanduanes on Sunday, November 1 at 4:50 AM. It made its second landfall in Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 AM.

It weakened into a typhoon after its two landfalls in the Bicol region.