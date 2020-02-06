Holy Holy Announce Regional Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 6, 2020

Holy Holy have announced a 10-stop regional tour down the East Coast for April.

Holy Holy’s tour will stop in at Frankston, Torquay, Hobart, Newcastle, Terrigal, Woolloongong, Coffs Harbour, Kingscliff, and Birtinya. They’ll be playing their latest album, My Own Pool Of Light which was released in August of last year. Two singles from the album earned themselves spots in the triple j Hottest 100. ‘Maybe You Know’ came in at #61 and ‘Teach Me About Dying’ at #50.

Holy Holy say they’re embarking on this run of regional dates before they return to the studio to work on their fourth album.

If you’re feeling devo the Holy Holy boys have missed your city, don’t fret. Announcing the tour via Instagram they said, “… As for the other places we aren’t heading to, we’ll see what we can rustle up! stay tuned.”

Check out all the dates below and have a listen to ‘Teach Me About Dying’.

[embedded content]

Holy Holy Regional Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 21st February

Horizon, ANUSA, Canberra

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 2nd April

Pier Hotel, Frankston

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 3rd April

Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 4th April

Right Now Music Festival, Hobart

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 9th April

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 10th April

Bad Friday, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 11th April

The Beery, Terrigal

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 12th April

Waves, Wollongong

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 16th April

C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 17th April

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 18th April

Nightquarter Live, Birtinya

Tickets: Official Website