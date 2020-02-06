Holy Holy Announce Regional Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 6, 2020
Holy Holy have announced a 10-stop regional tour down the East Coast for April.
Holy Holy’s tour will stop in at Frankston, Torquay, Hobart, Newcastle, Terrigal, Woolloongong, Coffs Harbour, Kingscliff, and Birtinya. They’ll be playing their latest album, My Own Pool Of Light which was released in August of last year. Two singles from the album earned themselves spots in the triple j Hottest 100. ‘Maybe You Know’ came in at #61 and ‘Teach Me About Dying’ at #50.
Holy Holy say they’re embarking on this run of regional dates before they return to the studio to work on their fourth album.
If you’re feeling devo the Holy Holy boys have missed your city, don’t fret. Announcing the tour via Instagram they said, “… As for the other places we aren’t heading to, we’ll see what we can rustle up! stay tuned.”
Check out all the dates below and have a listen to ‘Teach Me About Dying’.
[embedded content]
Holy Holy Regional Tour Dates
Tickets on sale now
Friday, 21st February
Horizon, ANUSA, Canberra
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 2nd April
Pier Hotel, Frankston
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 3rd April
Torquay Hotel, Torquay
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 4th April
Right Now Music Festival, Hobart
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 9th April
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 10th April
Bad Friday, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 11th April
The Beery, Terrigal
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 12th April
Waves, Wollongong
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 16th April
C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 17th April
Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 18th April
Nightquarter Live, Birtinya
Tickets: Official Website