Holy Holy Team Up with Kwame for New Single and National Tour

Holy Holy have joined forces with local rapper and producer Kwame for a new song with a very different vibe. Titled ‘Messed Up’, the collab is an up-tempo, rap and autotune-laced indie-dance song.

And that’s not the only news. Holy Holy are celebrating the arrival of ‘Messed Up’ with an 11-date national tour this April and May, with support from Kwame.

Holy Holy – ‘Messed Up’ Ft. Kwame

[embedded content]

“At first we wondered, is this a Holy Holy song?” the band’s in-house producer and multi-instrumentalist Oscar Dawson explained in a press statement. “But once we finished making ‘Messed Up’ with Kwame, I think it was undeniable,” singer and guitarist Tim Carroll added. “It makes me feel things and works on a bunch of different levels.”

‘Messed Up’ is our first taste of Holy Holy’s as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, which will apparently feature more collabs, including one with “an iconic Australian dance music duo” as well as “local and international hip hop artists” and more.

Speaking on triple j this afternoon, the band name-checked Bag Raiders and Tasman Keith as two artists they’ve recently been working with.

Meanwhile, Holy Holy and Kwame’s Australian tour will take in 11 regional and metro dates this April and May, kicking off in Wollongong and winding its way through Newcastle, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Torquay, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Margaret River, Canberra and Sydney.

Holy Holy’s mates and previous collaborators Clews and upcoming artist Medhanit will tag team support duties on various shows.

Holy Holy ‘Messed Up’ 2023 Australian Tour

Supported by Kwame, Clews* & Medhanit**

Friday, 14th April – UOW – Wollongong*

Saturday, 15th April – Cambridge, Newcastle*

Thursday, 27th April – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast*

Friday, 28th April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane*

Thursday, 4th May – Torquay Hotel, Torquay*

Friday, 5th May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne*

Friday, 19th May – The Gov, Adelaide*

Saturday, 20th May – Freo Social, Fremantle*

Sunday, 21st May – The River, Margaret River*

Friday, 26th May – Kambri, Canberra**

Saturday, 27th May – Liberty Hall, Sydney**

Tickets via Holy Holy

