Holy Shit, Gruen Found The Guy Who Wrote The Cottee’s Jingle

As you may recall, just a few weeks ago Australian internet dwellers absolutely lost it after the team at ABC’s advertising-focused Gruen went on an “interstate odyssey” to track down the songwriter responsible for the iconic Bunnings Warehouse theme.

In peak wholesome content, Trevor Hilton spoke about how he composed the track before bashing it out on the very keyboard it was written on.

In the video, Hilton says it was “a nice sunny afternoon in 1995” when he wrote that beloved earworm of hardware chain legend. It absolutely bloody ruled – if you missed it, you can check it out here.

Now they’ve followed it up with an equally impressive feat– locating the man behind the classic “my dad picks the fruit” Cottee’s jingle that will be immediately familiar to most people born in the early 90s.

In a new video posted by the Gruen team, Peter Martin, the composer behind the tune, says its melody came to him quickly while he was crossing the Sydney harbour bridge.

Martin goes on to perform a couple lines of the song’s “early workings” on acoustic guitar while singing along.

It’s exactly as strangely heartwarming as you’d expect. Check it out below.