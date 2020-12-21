Home is Where the Heart is for Students, GSA Reveals

Global poll reveals what students really crave this Christmas

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — 2020 is set to be a festive season like no other, but new research* released today has shown that some things never change, as all students really want is a roast dinner and quality time with loved ones.



The research, conducted amongst 665 students from Global Student Accommodation’s (GSA) portfolio of over 20,000 students from around the world, found that following an unprecedented year, in which 64% have had their Christmas plans impacted by the pandemic, 67% crave a roast dinner, with the overwhelming majority looking forward to having time to relax (72%), and spending time with family (66%) over the festive season.

The research also revealed that when it comes to gifts, 70% would like quality time with loved ones. Meanwhile, 40% hope to receive food and drink, and a third (33%) would like gifts that aid their wellbeing. Material gifts such as mobile phones (15%) and laptops, games consoles and TVs (18%) paled into insignificance as students long for more wholesome gifts this year.

While this festive season is sure to be a memorable one, the research – which was launched as part of The Greatest Student Gift campaign to bring festive cheer to The Student Housing Company‘s residents (GSA’s student accommodation brand in Australia) – also revealed how students intend to kick start 2021.

Over half of students aim to look after wellbeing (52%), exercise more (55%) and work harder at university (57%) in 2021.

Tim Klitscher, Managing Director, The Student Housing Company, said: “2020 has been extremely tough for students around the world, and we’re aware that many won’t be able to make it home this year. With thousands of students expected to be staying in university accommodation not only in Australia but across our other markets, we want to ensure we continue to support our students’ wellbeing and bring some festive cheer this holiday.”

This year, the leading student housing provider has partnered with Student Stretch – an online platform that optimizes students’ physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing through yoga. Over 1,300 students across the world will be granted free access to the platform to ensure their health and wellbeing is a top priority this festive period.

Students have also been able to share the festive cheer with others through food bank donations in their local communities and The Gift Gang, which is a global initiative run by GSA to grant wishes to students, and provide them with a special virtual festive event later this month.

*Research conducted amongst 665 students in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Germany and Australia in December 2020.

