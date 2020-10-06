Honasan clarifies: PH internet speed ‘not that good yet’

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Gregorio Honasan II said on Tuesday that the internet speed in the country is “not yet that good,” clarifying his earlier remark that it is “not that bad.”

During a Senate hearing on the proposed budget of the DICT for 2021, Honasan was asked by Senator Imee Marcos to clarify his comment on the internet speed in the country after it raised the eyebrows of some netizens. Senator Panfilo Lacson, who was leading the hearing, then said Honasan should have said the internet speed is “not so good.”

“Actually, Mr. Chairman, Your Honor, tama po ‘yun. I apologize to the Chair and to the Senate President. I should have really said, para medyo may positive note naman na it’s not yet that good but we are trying to improve it. Huwag naman ‘yung it’s not that bad,” Honasan said in response.

(Actually Mr. Chairman, Your Honor, you are right. I apologize to the Chair and the Senate President. I should have really said it’s not yet that good but we are trying to improve it, so that there is a positive note. But it should not be said as if it’s not that bad.)

“Pero having said that, global surveys indicate that we are not doing that good yet but we are not doing that bad. Nasa pagitna-gitna po tayo (We are somehow in the middle),” he added.

During a budget hearing at the House of Representatives on September 15, Honasan said that the internet speed of three to seven megabits per second (Mbps) in the country, compared to 55 Mbps in other countries, is not that bad.

But during the Senate hearing, he explained that his comment was only based on his personal observation.

“But I understand that syempre, when you go into the man in the streets, ‘yung ultimate beneficiaries, the victims of slow internet speed, kapag tinanong po ninyo, ang sagot kaagad is ‘Nagbabayad naman kami pero walang signal,’ o kaya ‘Ang bagal, I am working from home, I am studying from home,’” said the DICT chief.

(But I understand that of course, if you will ask the man in the streets, the ultimate beneficiaries, the victims of slow internet speed, he will say that “I am paying for internet connection but there is no signal” or “It’s slow, I am working from home, I am studying from home.”)

“So we understand that and we take full responsibility,” Honasan also said.

