Honeylet Avanceña turns emotional upon visiting evacuees of Taal

BATANGAS, Philippines — Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña on Wednesday could not help but turn emotional upon seeing the situation of the victims displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Avanceña, the longtime partner of President Rodrigo Duterte, led a relief mission organized by the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) at the Batangas Provincial Sports Complex, where around 2,200 people are temporarily sheltered.

During her speech at the relief mission, Avanceña first aired her appreciation to the organization for the event.

“Nung nasa chopper po kami, nakita po namin yung pag-usok ng [Taal Volcano]. Ang sabi ko ‘Panginoon, sana ihinto niyo na po ang pagputok, wag niyo na po ituloy,’” Avanceña later said.

(When I was in the chopper, I saw how the Taal Volcano was emitting plume. I said “God, I hope you stop the eruption, I hope it doesn’t happen.”)

“Marami akong pwedeng isumbong sa Pangulo na kaya niyang ihinto, pero ito talaga hindi niya kayang ihinto. Kahit anong gawin niya, Panginoon lang talaga ang makakasagot sa atin,” she added.

(I can tell anything to the President so he can stop it, but this he can’t. Only God has the answer.)

She then shared what was going through her mind upon seeing the evacuees temporarily sheltered at the sports complex.

“Pagpasok ko sa loob [ng complex], maraming mga bata. Magi-isip ka yung problema, yung pagkain saan kayo magluluto? Di ba ilang pamilya yung [nasa] tent na ganyan, ilan yung liguan dito? Alam ko hindi niyo ‘yan problema dati, pero ngayon magiging problema.”

(When I entered the complex, there were many children. I thought of the problems, where will they cook their food? Since the families live in the tents, how many are bathrooms here? I know these weren’t your problems before, but these are what you face now.)

Moments later, Avanceña could be seen holding back her tears, and told the people that they should not wish ill of others.

“Gusto ko lang maparating sa inyo, na maski tiga-Mindanao, mapa-Bisaya man dialect mo o Tagalog, Ilonggo, Ilocano, hindi natin kailangan i-wish yung ‘Ah, buti nga dun sa Mindanao kasi umuga lupa niyo, ganyan ganyan. Pare-pareho tayong Pilipino, dasal lang po ang pwede nating [sandigan].”

(I want to tell you that whether you are from Mindanao, or you speak Bisaya, Tagalog, Ilonggo or Ilocano, we shouldn’t wish of Ah, the people of Mindanao felt an earthquake. We should hold on and pray.)

Avanceña added that while talking to some of the families displaced, she felt “drained” and felt their pain.

Later on, she told the evacuees: “Dasal lang talaga. The moment na narinig ko na gumanun na ang Taal, nagdasal na ako. Katuwang niyo po kami sa mga dasal.”

(Just pray. The moment that I heard that the Taal volcano erupted, I prayed. You are in our prayers.)

